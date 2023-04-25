LEAGUE CITY
The city council Tuesday unanimously approved accepting 200 doses of the opioid overdose medication Naloxone from the Galveston County Health District.
Because of an opioid overdose crisis in the county and elsewhere, the health district is supplementing Naloxone supplies to organizations, according to a memorandum of understanding between the city and the health district.
The agreement will require the department to provide the health district with monthly statistics on usage of the medication.
The health district already has distributed supplies of Narcan, a brand name for Naloxone, to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Port of Galveston and La Marque, Hitchcock, Santa Fe, Bayou Vista and Friendswood police departments, Natalie Cervantes, public health nurse said.
Cervantes knew from experience that emergency medical services personnel and firefighters are sometimes the first ones to appear on the scene after an overdose call, she said.
“In situations like this, minutes matter,” she said.
“We wanted to make sure that anyone that would be responding to 911 calls like these would have Narcan.”
League City Police revived 34 people with Naloxone in 2022, 18 in 2021 and 11 in 2020, according to the department.
“Galveston County is the second county in the state of Texas in terms of fentanyl overdoses,” Mayor Nick Long said, referring to an extremely potent synthetic opioid killing people all over the nation.
“It is a huge problem in Galveston County.”
The health district distributes Naloxone free to police departments and other entities in the county.
The rising death toll and increasing presence of extremely lethal fentanyl in most other street drugs has experts and people who’ve lost loved ones worried and issuing warnings and calls to action.
Health district leaders said statistics provided under the agreement would give the district a better understanding about overdose hot spots.
“It is hard to really target this at the community level when we don’t exactly know where the hot spots are,” Cervantes said.
“Right now, we are seeing it mostly in Dickinson, Texas City and Galveston,” she said.
Galveston County in 2020 had the second highest number of drug overdose deaths in the state of Texas, roughly 200 per 100,000, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Supplying the county with Naloxone has been a huge task and group effort by many entities in the county, officials said.
The increase of opioid overdoses has compelled health officials to equip police departments, school nurses’ offices, churches and others with the overdose preventative medication.
“This is something we have wanted to do and have had this on our radar since about October,” Ashley Sciba, director of Community Health Services with the health district, said.
All the Naloxone received by the health district was donated by nonprofits the health district identified, she said.
The health district is searching for grant opportunities to assist in purchasing more Naloxone to distribute to cities in the county.
The health district started with about 2,000 boxes of Naloxone, Sciba said. Each box holds two doses.
“We are down to about 300 now,” she said.
