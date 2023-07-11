Galveston County commissioners voted Monday to join a settlement agreement worth about $700,000 locally with companies that distributed opioid painkillers and drove a national epidemic of addiction.
Cities, counties and states across the nation sued firms manufacturing, marketing and distributing opioid medications because of costs involved in dealing with a drug addiction epidemic, Attorney Paul Ready, Galveston County’s general counsel, said.
Companies are paying more than $50 billion in settlements from national lawsuits, Ready said.
Oxycontin was the most-prescribed drug in the early 2000s and generated $1 billion annually for manufacturer Purdue Pharma, which marketed it as a miracle drug of sorts, with hardly any risk of addiction, according to the American Journal of Public Health.
Purdue touted an addiction rate of less than 1 percent, but real figures were found to be between 21 percent and 29 percent, according to a study by the National Center on Drug Abuse. Many who managed to beat opioid addiction later had adverse reactions to opioids.
“We had to deal with the problems downstream,” Ready said. “There was increased crime and even deaths. The county has to pay for funerals for those that don’t have financial resources to pay for their funeral expenses.”
There have been several rounds of settlements over various lawsuits, Ready said.
The state of Texas is tasked with distributing settlement money to local governments and Galveston County could be in line for more than $700,000, Ready said.
County officials are contemplating programs meant to mitigate the local consequences of opioid addiction, Ready said.
“One of the problems that we confront at a local level is that we frequently come in contact with people who are in crisis through the law enforcement system,” Ready said.
People who don’t have access to medical services who are going through opioid withdrawal come into contact with law enforcement officers, Ready said.
“We’ve got people in jail now who we have to detox appropriately and diagnose them with mental health issues if they present them,” Ready said. “They’re issue isn’t really crime.”
There’s a huge overlap between those with substance-abuse issues and mental-health issues, Ready said.
“I think it will lower our jail population,” Ready said. “In the long term, the idea is to make an investment and decrease the dependency on these publicly funded resources by dealing with the problem.”
