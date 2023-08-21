GALVESTON
An expert defense witness closed testimony Friday in a two-week trial by asserting Galveston County’s 2021 redistricting was a case of legal partisan gerrymandering, not the illegal race-based kind claimed in a federal lawsuit.
GALVESTON
An expert defense witness closed testimony Friday in a two-week trial by asserting Galveston County’s 2021 redistricting was a case of legal partisan gerrymandering, not the illegal race-based kind claimed in a federal lawsuit.
“Contrary to what has been said, the map was about partisanship, not race,” Rice University professor John Alford, an expert on racially polarized voting, testified.
The trial ran 10 days over two weeks, with dozens of witnesses and hours of testimony from both sides. Both sides will submit written closing arguments to U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey V. Brown on Sept. 8.
The 2021 redistricting map created four majority white districts in the county. County Commissioner Stephen Holmes has since 1999 represented parts of Texas City, La Marque and Hitchcock in the only majority-minority district in Galveston County. The new map dismantled Holmes’ district and added many north county voters who tend to support GOP candidates.
Plaintiff Terry Petteway, a county constable, sued, asserting the redistricting map county commissioners approved in November 2021 intentionally discriminated against Black and Hispanic voters. The sole dissenting vote against the map was Holmes, the only Democrat and only Black member of the court at the time.
Attorney Chad Dunn of Houston-based Brazil & Dunn law firm, who represented the plaintiffs in the trial, said he believes the plaintiffs proved their case.
“I believe the trial went well and there was comprehensive evidence that the Voting Rights Act was violated,” Dunn said. “This was the strongest case of this kind I have ever seen. It was clear that the judge paid careful attention.”
Defense witness Dale Oldham, a South Carolina lawyer and expert on drawing redistricting maps, testified Holmes could have kept his seat with the addition of Bolivar Peninsula to his district, but that he never took the opportunity to provide input.
Thomas Bryan, a demographer, was asked to draw the maps without consideration to race, he testified. Precinct 2 Commissioner Joe Giusti testified that although he knew his vote for the map would eliminate the majority-minority district, he voted for it anyway, but believed Holmes could still carry the district based on his ability to campaign and his reputation.
The Texas Civil Rights Project, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, along with three Galveston-area branches of the NAACP and the local council of LULAC, filed the lawsuit against the county, County Judge Mark Henry and County Clerk Dwight Sullivan in the Galveston Division of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
There is no indication how long it would take for Judge Brown to issue his decision.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.