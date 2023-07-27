The Galveston County Commissioners Court has implemented a ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated communities to prevent wildfires during severe drought, officials said.
The order, which commissioners approved Monday, will remain in effect until Oct. 22, officials said.
Burn bans usually are implemented during droughts, defined by prolonged periods without rain, which can increase the chance of wildfires, officials said.
Drought conditions have been severe in Galveston County, officials said. County officials are asking residents to take all steps to prevent wildfires.
Unincorporated areas include Algoa, Bayview, Caplen, Crystal Beach, Gilchrist, High Island and Port Bolivar.
People should water their yards and shrubs during the evening and early morning hours to protect themselves from a wildfire caused by drought, officials said.
Trees limbs closer than 6 feet to the ground should be trimmed, officials said. Officials also advise people to keep grass mowed to about 2 inches and take care with fuel and flammable products.
Ladders and trellises should be kept away from rooftops, as well.
“If you live within a city, check with your local authorities to see if a burn ban is in effect in your city or if local ordinances prohibit burning even when a ban is not in effect,” county officials said.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.