LEAGUE CITY
Galveston county commissioners voted unanimously in favor of a resolution in support of abolishing the county Treasurer's Office, making it a priority for the next state legislative season.
Commissioners in a 5-0 vote passed the resolution in a special meeting Friday.
“The Galveston county commissioners’ court respectfully requests that the Texas Legislature pass a joint resolution to submit to the voters of Galveston County a constitutional amendment to abolish the office of the county treasurer in Galveston county,” according to county documents.
Making the abolishment a legislative priority is meant to pave the way for Texas voters to decide whether to keep the treasurer's office.
“The people have the ultimate say,” Commission Darrell Apffel said Monday.
The 88th Legislature's regular session runs from Jan. 10 to May 29.
The county treasurer’s office was created under state law, and abolishing the office would require the Texas Legislature to call a statewide referendum, allowing voters to decide.
If legislation is made, and the county treasurer's office abolishment leads to a vote of the people, the election would take place next November, Apffel said, meaning the elimination of the office could occur as soon as late 2023 or early 2024.
“The beautiful part about all of this is that people can make that decision,” Apffel said. “It shouldn’t be controversial. We are putting it in the hands of the voters.”
Former League City Councilman Hank Dugie on March 1 carried the Republican nomination for county treasurer against incumbent Kevin Walsh.
Running on a campaign to abolish the office, Dugie intends to be the last standing treasurer in the county.
During his last council meeting Nov. 8, Dugie put a resolution in support of eliminating the county treasurer's office on the agenda, vowing to take office in January on a campaign to eliminate the office completely.
“Citizens of League City and Galveston County desire efficient and effective government, and consolidating duties into other full-time offices to allow the abolition of the elected treasurer office will save taxpayers approximately $500,000 annually and reduce the risk of misappropriated funds,” was the resolution League City City Council approved in a 7-1 vote.
During a county commissioners court meeting in August, commissioners approved pay raises for treasurer’s office employees in an effort to encourage a few employees to stay at the office.
The salary changes raise the assistant county treasurer’s salary from about $105,421 to $120,000 and that of the payroll administrator from $67,112 to $73,000, according to county documents.
Although commissioners want to abolish the office, the pay increase would assist in a smoother transition for both the assistant treasurer and the payroll administrator to new positions in a different office where their skills would be used, officials said.
The Galveston County auditor's office would pick up those employees if the treasurer's office is abolished, Apffel said.
Commissioners on Aug. 22 rescinded Walsh’s investment duties in a unanimous vote, saying they were seeking better returns.
The treasurer’s office came under fire in 2018 after scammers stole $500,000 from county taxpayers. That money was meant to pay a construction company for road repairs, but was sent to a scammer instead.
When the treasurer’s office received an email from what appeared to be Lucas Construction, the intended receiver instructed the county to pay the money to a new account, which officials did. Those emails and the account that requested the money belonged to a scammer, Walsh said, resulting in a significant loss for the county.
A county report found that no department could be held accountable for the oversight, nor could any department be responsible for not following safeguard procedures that didn’t exist.
