GALVESTON
A former justice of the peace took the stand Tuesday in a trial to determine whether county commissioners used racial gerrymandering to draw the lines of new voting precincts.
Penny Pope, former justice of the peace for Precinct 3, said the county had begun working against minority voters in 2011.
“The ’90s were when minority interests were the most represented and that started to change when the 2011 redistricting combined two majority-minority precincts into one,” Pope said in response to questions from plaintiff attorney Alexandra Copper of the Campaign Legal Center.
Plaintiff Terry Petteway, a county constable, sued asserting the redistricting map Galveston County Commissioners Court approved in November 2021 intentionally discriminated against Black and Hispanic voters. The sole dissenting vote against the map was Precinct 3 Commissioner Stephen Holmes, the only Democrat and only Black member of the court at the time.
The 2021 redistricting map created four majority white districts in the county. Holmes has since 1999 represented parts of Texas City, La Marque and Hitchcock in the only majority-minority district in Galveston County. The new map dismantled Holmes’ district and added many north county voters who tend to support GOP candidates.
Pope testified she was blindsided by the redrawing of the district and didn’t know of the hearing to do so Nov. 12.
“We had no time to prepare for the hearing and now we are unable to vote or elect for the candidate of our choice,” Pope said. “The district I live in is no longer Precinct 3. The old Precinct 3 was an inclusive community. I do not believe the other commissioners have the interests of minorities in mind.
“Holmes was the only responsive member of the commissioners to minority communities. I think the redistricting was money-motivated. The lack of responsiveness to the needs of the community makes them not want to be part of the political process.”
The Texas Civil Rights Project, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, along with three Galveston-area branches of the NAACP and the local council of the League of United Latin American Citizens, filed the lawsuit against the county, County Judge Mark Henry and County Clerk Dwight Sullivan in the Galveston Division of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Joe Nixon, an attorney for the defense from the Public Interest Legal Foundation, cross-examined Pope. Nixon asked whether voting was easier than it has ever been, which Pope conceded, saying it is much more convenient. Pope also agreed with Nixon that housing, jobs and education were important to everybody.
Dr. Traci Burch, a political science professor from Northwestern University, pointed out specific disparities in the minority communities of Galveston County, compared to those of the majority.
“There are significant gaps in educational attainment and the achievement gaps, particularly in reading and science, between minority and white communities here,” Burch said. “Whites are more likely to have a college degree and own a home, compared to minority communities, which have more hourly workers and have more obstacles to voting, such as reliable transportation. Higher education also leads to increased voter participation.
“Galveston County is a largely segregated place.”
The lawsuit is the third legal challenge filed against the map. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit over the map March 24. In February, the Campaign Legal Center, a voting rights group, filed a lawsuit after first trying to challenge the map using a still-pending lawsuit filed in 2013.
All three lawsuits make similar arguments: That Galveston County violated voting rights laws and drew a map that likely would have been rejected under the system known as pre-clearance, under which the federal government required Southern states to get approval from the Justice Department before making changes to voting districts.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 declared the pre-clearance requirements in the Voting Rights Act unconstitutional, allowing governments, including Galveston County, to create maps without the department’s input.
The law still prohibits “voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race.” But to challenge such redistricting now requires filing lawsuits.
The latest lawsuit also alleges the county violated the equal protection clause created by the Fourteenth Amendment — an argument that isn’t included in the justice department complaint.
The trial, in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, could take as long as three weeks.
