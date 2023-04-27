Councilman donates $38K for mental-health response car Apr 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONThe city council Thursday officially accepted a $38,900 donation from a representative and his wife that purchased a mental-health response vehicle for the city.Kat and Mike Bouvier, representative of District 4, April 20, 2023, donated the money for the purchase of a 2022 Ford Expedition for the new Galveston Police Department’s Mental Health Division.Police Chief Doug Balli requested a vehicle to be ordered to fit the needs of this project, according to a city staff report.The police department received the vehicle in December last year.The full cost of the vehicle staff purchased from Silsbee Ford was about $38,808.B. Scott McLendon B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNew front opens in war over tourist dollars in GalvestonGirl badly injured in Galveston crash works to recoverGalvestonian selected one of the four to orbit moonDel Papa 'upset' about Bud Light promotion with trans influencerMan dies after his scooter was struck by a truck on Galveston causeway, police sayGalveston man sentenced to 60 years for sexual assaultBiz Buzz: Main St. Bistro reopens to hungry crowds; Houston team ends Lucine collaborationLove Island: Galveston among top 10 U.S. cities for young singlesGalveston's superintendent dilemma might have been avoidedCruise Terminal 25 in a $53 million renovation, officials say Collections85th Annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo wraps upGalveston County Fair & Rodeo holds auctionGrand-prize winner announced in FeatherFest PhotoFest contestGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesTriathletes compete in annual Ironman 70.3 TexasTexas City Disaster rememberedSteampunks gleam in GalvestonParade kicks off 85th Galveston County Fair & RodeoWinners chosen for fourth week of the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest CommentedColumnist espoused fascism in Critical Race Theory (62) Columnist cherry-picked his defense of DeSantis (59) The right is mad as hell; but about what exactly? (54) Let's talk some truth about telling lies (52) School choice will win because it delivers quality (45) Guest commentary: U.S. economy might get ugly before it gets better (44) Guest commentary: Stopping mass shootings begins with each of us (44) Guest commentary: Let's stand up to Dan Patrick's attack on academic freedom (42) We all should push back against toxic political dialogue (37) Guest commentary: Gender science being tainted by political activism (36)
