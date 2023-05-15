GALVESTON
The city council in a special meeting Wednesday is set to consider whether to ban vehicles on a section of East Beach over complaints about noise and dune damage.
Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 12:27 am
GALVESTON
The city council in a special meeting Wednesday is set to consider whether to ban vehicles on a section of East Beach over complaints about noise and dune damage.
The access point at 228 E. Beach Drive would close to vehicular traffic if the council votes to and the Texas General Land Office approves the decision.
In 2004, Jerry Patterson, land commissioner at the time, recommended the beach be designated as a restricted-use area so disabled people, saltwater anglers and boaters with non-motorized watercraft could have year-long access to the beach, according to the agenda.
There’s no real way to police the restricted-use, so it’s become a free-for-all area, Councilman David Collins, whose District 2 seat encompasses the park, said.
“People aren’t respecting the fact that it’s restricted to those uses,” Collins said.
Before 2004, there weren’t many residents living near the area, Collins said. As residential development came to fruition, residents began to complain about loud and unruly beach-goers taking advantage of the access point, Collins said. They frequently play loud music and drive over the dunes, he said.
The major consideration for the city was keeping as much access for disabled beach-goers as possible, Collins said. And the Park Board of Trustees has improved access with matting, as well as available water-proof, sand-traversing wheelchairs, Collins said.
The draft calls for the removal of on-beach parking in the area from Access Point 1C to the eastern edge of Stewart Beach. The land office requires that a city provide equal or better access for beach-goers when deciding to alter parking plans. The city plans to provide a parking area with a minimum of 201 spaces, according to the agenda.
The goal to remove all vehicular traffic from Galveston’s beaches came from the city’s 2019 Beach Access and Dune Protection Ad Hoc Committee, Mayor Craig Brown said.
If the land office approves the changes, the parking at Access Point 1C will not be removed until after the city has provided alternative parking, according to the agenda.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.