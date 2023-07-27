City council members Thursday approved a contract and $49,500 payment for next year’s Fourth of July fireworks show.
The city will pay Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics revenue from hotel occupancy taxes, the 15 percent fee assessed on all hotel and short-term rental stays on the island. The city chose the company last year for the 2023 fireworks show when taking over celebrations from the Park Board of Trustees, which hosted a drone show in 2022 that had some glitches.
The 2024 show will last for 25 minutes with 6,355 shots ranging from 1.5-inch to 8-inch shells, according to city plans.
DUMP TRUCKSIt’s going to take more than $500,000 for the city to acquire a pair of refuse trucks — a purchase city council members made Thursday.
The council moved to spend about $510,000 on two, rear-loader trash trucks from Houston Freightliner. City staff members expect the trucks to be delivered by the fourth quarter of the year.
NEW CHARGERSTwo new Dodge Chargers could soon help the Galveston Police Department keep islanders and tourists safe after the city council moved to purchase the vehicles for about $116,000.
The police department and managers office requested this purchase, according to city staff. These two cars will be used by the police department’s traffic safety unit, according to the city.
The city regularly has to buy new police units, with many ending up in crashes because of the rough nature in which they’re driven to pursue vehicles, City Manager Brian Maxwell has said.
OFFICE FURNITUREThe mayor and city secretary’s office soon will have about $38,000 of new furniture to replace its aging chairs, desks, tables and bookcases.
Present furniture pieces in the office are so big they restrict movement, according to the city. The new furniture is smaller and has a more traditional appearance to match the historic nature of the 1914-built City Hall, 823 25th St.
The purchase includes a pair of L-shaped, walnut desks priced at about $3,000 and faux leather chairs worth about $600 from National Business Furniture.
The existing furniture in the city secretary’s office will be repurposed for the Facility Department when the fourth floor renovations are complete.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.