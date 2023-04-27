The city council on Thursday approved phase three of a lighting project that’s bringing hundreds of illuminated bollards to the seawall in a project that cost about $1.5 million.
Council accepted a proposal from Crescent Electric for the third phase of the Seawall Boulevard Illuminated Bollard Project in the amount of $839,870 to provide and install 275 bollards beginning at Sixth Street and ending at 19th Street.
On March 24, 2022, council accepted a proposal from Crescent Electric in the amount of $456,000 for the first phase of the lighting project. Crescent Electric provided and installed 157 Cyclone illuminated bollards starting at 29th Street and ending at 39th Street.
On Nov. 17, 2022, council accepted a proposal from Crescent Electric in the amount of $291,000, approving phase two. Crescent Electric provided and installed 90 illuminated bollards on Seawall Boulevard, starting at 39th Street and ending at 45th Street.
The addition of these illuminated bollards has enhanced the safety of pedestrians and cyclists during the nighttime hours along the stretch of the seawall where these bollards have been installed, according to a city staff report. Because of the high volume of activity during the summer months, this project will not begin until after Labor Day.
