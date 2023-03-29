GALVESTON
After learning a Port of Galveston tenant had been using a city-owned tract as a parking lot for 16 years, the city council voted last week to abandon the land.
“To be honest with you, there really shouldn’t have been an abandonment,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said. “Because the port is us, I just abandoned a piece of property to myself.”
“And because it’s the port, we don’t think anything about it because they’re us.”
The land in question is between 1228 and 1302 Harborside Drive, at the northern end of 13th Street. The council abandoned the lot in favor of applicants Robert and Mary Jones. Robert Jones entered into a five-year lease agreement with the port, a utility of the city, for the 1201 Harborside Drive and 1228 Harborside Drive in April 2022, according to a Port of Galveston agenda. The deal is worth $271,788 a year.
The Joneses couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.
It was during the abandonment process that city staff learned the property already was being used by an adjacent business for parking, Catherine Gorman, assistant director and historic preservation officer at the city, said.
“We’re not looking at every remnant of every city property,” Gorman said.
The city doesn’t have the time or manpower to do so, she said.
The property is commonly known as 4,800 square feet of the 13th Street right of way and property is legally described as M. B. Menard Survey, lot 14, block 732, according to the agenda.
City staff found the abandonment won't affect the transportation system. The 13th Street right of way extends north from Harborside Drive and dead ends into Port of Galveston's facilities. The right of way is unimproved and has been fenced and used for parking since at least 2007.
“The right of way has not been in use, and there would not be a significant impact to the traffic flow or public safety,” according to city staff. “The street segment is not located within a potentially eligible historic district.”
Turning a right of way into private property can take up to eight months, Gorman said. At the end, the applicants will have to purchase the land from the city.
An abandoned alleyway on Seawall Boulevard recently earned the city about $23,000, Gorman said.
EASEMENT APPEASEMENT
Maxwell argues it was silly the city had to abandon the property, in essence, to itself. For other similar occasions, the city just allows the port to utilize unused city property, Maxwell said.
Issues regarding easement appeasement aren’t new to Galveston, Maxwell said.
“Back in the '30s and '40s, we would run a water line where there is no easement or right of way there, where now, after all these years, we have a presumptive easement there,” Maxwell said. “These presumptive easements typically date back to well before many current laws on the books.”
