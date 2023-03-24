GALVESTON
A 1940s-built second iteration of Galveston’s Cotton Exchange Building, 2102 Mechanic St., is undergoing another renovation, turning an art deco landmark of the island’s historic influence into apartments to be opened in the fall.
Builders are working to maintain the original room where cotton was traded for nearly a century from 1878 to about 1965, when the most-recent chalk marks are dated, Robert Reeves, owner of Werner Construction, said.
“We’re just a bunch of island guys trying to take some pride in our hometown,” Reeves said of his company’s island endeavors, which include such downtown renovation projects as a rooftop bar upgrade at The Tremont House, 2300 Mechanic St., and the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 2128 Church St. construction.
TRADING COTTON FOR HOMES
Israel-based developer Hadar Goldman acquired the property in 2021, with initial plans to build 19 apartments. He hired Werner Construction to work on the $6 million project, which now includes plans for 20 apartments.
The project began in January 2022, and its managers expect to be completed by October. Pre-lease walks could be conducted as early as June, Richard Reeves, project manager and Robert’s brother, said.
The building will have six apartments on the first floor, seven on the second, six on the third and a penthouse on the under-construction fourth floor, Richard Reeves said. That floor will also include a communal gym, cooking area and conference space.
Prices still are being determined for the apartments, but they could start at about $2,500, Robert Reeves said.
TRACING THREADS OF HISTORY
The Galveston Cotton Exchange was the first textile-trading building established in the state, according to Rosenberg Library archives. The original structure, which was completed in 1878, was touted as “one of the most magnificent buildings in Texas” when it was constructed, according to the archives.
Before the Civil War, there was no real need for an organized association of cotton buyers and sellers. Merchants bought cotton directly from growers at a mutually-agreeable price and then sold it for a profit.
After the war, the production of cotton greatly increased; at the same time, the railroad industry was expanding. The interests of cotton buyers and sellers were no longer in line with one another, resulting in numerous court battles. As a result, Galveston cotton merchants formed their own association, as did cotton growers.
In an effort led by Col. W. L. Moody to give cohesion to the separate entities, a special committee was named to draft by-laws for this new association. The primary goals of the group were three-fold: to address pricing disputes between buyers and sellers; to establish fair trade principles; and to collect and disseminate information concerning the crop and market conditions. On May 6, 1873, the Galveston Cotton Exchange was born.
Completed in December 1878, the building’s opening was marked by a grand ball in the exchange hall, a vast space measuring 83 feet by 63 feet. The floor was inlaid walnut and oak, as was the interior woodwork.
Decorative brackets featuring designs of the cotton plant in its various stages of growth adorned the perimeter of the room. The opening of Galveston’s Cotton Exchange even made the national news, with an illustration of the elite preview party appearing in Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper. The final cost for the building and site was $102,000, millions in today’s dollars.
In the late 1930s, it was decided that a more modern, air-conditioned structure was needed to house the 60-year old organization. The original building was razed and was replaced with the art deco structure on the same site. Architect Ben Milam designed the second Cotton Exchange, which was completed in 1941.
After many prosperous decades, Galveston’s cotton industry began to decline in the mid-20th century. Railroad transportation continued to challenge shipping as freight rates became more competitive.
The Galveston Cotton Exchange finally closed in 1967.
WRAPPED IN COTTON
Workers are preserving as much of the building’s history as they can, while they modernize the 82-year-old iteration of the structure.
The corner apartment adjacent to 21st Street and the building’s back alley may be the most historically significant of the 20 planned rental spaces, Robert Reeves said. The studio apartment features a green chalkboard with 60-year-old cotton-trading data still written on it.
Upon completion, the one-bedroom apartment will display two walls covered with the original trading chalkboards, covered by plexiglass, Robert Reeves said.
“This thing is really neat,” Robert Reeves said, uncovering a glass map of the United States from the 1950s with significant cotton market cities marked.
“It was a weather map,” he said. “It would show the weather at that time, and they would be able to forecast how that would affect trading of different stocks and cottons and textiles.”
An 80-something-year-old, tufted bench sits in the main corridor of the Cotton Exchange Building’s first floor, where construction workers plan to keep it. The original, wooden crown and floor molding will be cleaned up, and much of the interior glass was saved.
The building was most recently used as office space until the 80s, and many of the business names will be retained on the entry to what will soon be homes. Lawyers, accountants and even a private investigator’s names will be preserved on the offices they once occupied, Robert Reeves said.
One such name that will be preserved is Charles L. Zwiener, an architect who helped preserve a number of downtown Galveston buildings including the 1880 Garten Verein building, 2704 Ave. O; the Trueheart-Adriance Building, 210 22nd St.; Trinity Episcopal Church and school, 2216 Avenue H; and the United States National Bank building, 2201 Market St.
Historic renovation projects can be fun, but gutting a building from the ’40s is expensive, complex work, Robert Reeves said. The construction company is approaching $100,000 worth of burned-out drills and saws from breaking through decades-old concrete, he said.
Since concrete gets harder over time, the older it is the more difficult it is to cut and drill through, he said. Workers had to outfit the dated building with plumbing and new electrical wiring. The plumbing was restricted to the first floor and only a portion of the second, where the bathrooms were, Robert Reeves said.
Gutting the historic building took about three months, Richard Reeves said. And during that phase, workers found cremated remains in an urn. They called police to take them, Robert Reeves said.
It’s just another fascinating facet of renovating historic buildings, Robert Reeves said.
