Jesse Dean Kersh, convicted in May of a 1983 triple homicide known locally as the Corvette Concepts killings, was sentenced Thursday to three concurrent life sentences and a $10,000 fine.
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 10:19 pm
Jesse Dean Kersh, convicted in May of a 1983 triple homicide known locally as the Corvette Concepts killings, was sentenced Thursday to three concurrent life sentences and a $10,000 fine.
Kersh, 64, of Spring, was convicted May 26 for the Nov. 3, 1983 shooting and stabbing deaths of Thomas Earl McGraw, 28; Beth Yvette Wilburn, 25; and James Oatis, 22, at Corvette Concepts, a custom auto shop on West Main Street in League City.
“This was a heinous crime and one of the worst stabbings I’ve seen,” Judge Jeth Jones said before announcing the sentence.
“You have been free for 40 years while these families have waited for justice.”
Kersh didn't face the death penalty despite being convicted of killing three people, which is capital murder in Texas, because that definition did not exist in 1983 when the crimes were committed, prosecutors said.
Harry McGraw, older brother of Thomas McGraw, was among relatives who gave victim-impact statements Thursday.
“My father was never the same after the murders,” McGraw said. “My sister, who was very close to Tommy, became addicted to drugs, which I attributed to his death. I lost my first wife due to alcohol, which I’d use to sleep, but I couldn’t get away from the nightmares.”
Steve Mowrey, the cousin of Beth Wilburn, was next to take the stand.
“She was a bright star in our family, you couldn’t help but smile around her,” Mowrey said. “It isn’t fair he was able to live 40 years they had taken from them.”
The testimony by the family members concluded with Jamie Burch, James Oatis’ wife.
“After James’ death, I was left on my own raising kids,” Burch said. “I hope Kersh spends the rest of his life thinking about James and what he did to him and took from him and his family.”
The case was tried in Jones' 122nd District Court, with Kevin Rekoff defending Kersh and Chief Assistant District Attorney Kayla Allen and First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff representing the state.
“These three families have waited 40 years for justice and their wait is finally over, we ask for life on each count,” Allen said.
Rekoff, still defending his client, asked for a fair sentence.
“I know how long the families have waited for justice, but I don’t think they have gotten it yet,” Rekoff said.
“It is hard to ask for a sentence when you do not think somebody is guilty. We ask for a just sentence.”
Kersh was remanded to the Galveston County Jail to await transport to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. He plans to appeal the conviction and has 30 days to do so.
