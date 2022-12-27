Construction of Galveston College's $34 million health building advances By SARAH GRUNAU The Daily News Sarah Grunau Reporter Dec 27, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 A construction worker welds a steel beam into place on Galveston College’s new Health Sciences Education Center on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News A construction worker maneuvers a beam into place on the new Health Sciences Education Center at Galveston College on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Construction workers maneuver beams for the new Health Sciences Education Center into place at Galveston College on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News A construction worker prepares to unhook a steel beam from the crane as work continues on the Health Sciences Education Center at Galveston College on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONConstruction of Galveston College’s new $34 million Health Sciences Education Center is advancing as steel girders have been erected almost six months after groundbreaking.The new building will house the college’s Nursing and Allied Health programs, in which students will train to become highly skilled health care workers, according to the college.The building is at the corner of 39th Street and Avenue R on the college’s campus. The college announced Aug. 16 it had received a $5 million grant from the Moody Foundation to support the new health center.The building will double the student capacity of the college's radiology, sonography and surgical technology programs and extensively expand its nursing program, officials said.The Galveston Community College District Board of Regents approved construction of the new building in Sept. 2021, in an effort to cultivate the college's existing programs and grow enrollment.Designed by PBK Architects, the facility will align with the aesthetics of the campus and community, according to the district.The new building will contain classrooms, laboratories, simulation labs, lecture halls, student study spaces and offices.Construction of the 64,000-square-foot, three-story building is scheduled to be complete in the fall of 2023. Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com 