GALVESTON
State and local police are looking for the culprits who on two nights last week dumped more than a truckload of construction debris at the Galveston Island State Park on the West End.
Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 12:13 am
GALVESTON
State and local police are looking for the culprits who on two nights last week dumped more than a truckload of construction debris at the Galveston Island State Park on the West End.
Park rangers found a pile of lumber and several bags filled with more construction debris at the park, 14901 FM 3005, the mornings of Sept. 6 and Sept. 9, said Kyle O’Haver, a superintendent with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
There isn’t a legal dumping site anywhere near the park, which no one would confuse for a proper dumping site, O’Haver said.
“Someone is using your state park as a landfill,” park representatives wrote in a social media post.
O’Haver thinks the behavior was clearly malicious, he said.
No arrests have been made or citations issued, but the dumping is under investigation, O’Haver said.
“Most of the debris has been picked up, but there’s still a little bit of glass and small debris for our staff to clean up,” Haver said.
“There was no way it was just one truckload,” O’Haver said.
“It was likely a truckload and another dump trailer. Trash was strewn out across the park, and it was clear they were dumping while they took off.
“We hope that spreading the word might get us more information,” Haver said.
Charges for illegally dumping litter in Texas parks depends on how much was dumped.
The least severe charge is considered a Class C misdemeanor and is applicable to cases where the collected trash weighs less than 5 pounds or has a volume smaller than 5 gallons, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Dumping solid waste at an unapproved site that weighs more than 500 pounds is considered a Class A misdemeanor. It becomes a state jail felony if the waste weighs more than 1,000 pounds.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the Texas Parks at 409-737-1222, O’Haver said.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Reporter
