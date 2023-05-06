Compian and Ross elected for La Marque council By SARAH GRUNAU The Daily News Sarah Grunau Reporter May 6, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LA MARQUEIncumbent Councilman Joe Compian slid by with 50.41 percent of the vote to hold District B Saturday against Justin McDonald, according to incomplete and unofficial results. Meanwhile, James Ross was elected as District D council member with 63.53 percent of the vote against Cassandra Lafferty. About 90 percent of the ballots had been tabulated, according to the Galveston Election Division. Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Locations La Marque Sarah Grunau Reporter Follow Sarah Grunau Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesA record-breaking wall of seaweed is at large in the AtlanticGalveston ISD superintendent denies 'ladies' commentLa Marque residents oppose bid to rezone 2 acresLeague City triple-homicide trial begins day two with dramaBiz Buzz: Islander revives East End corner store; Tuesday Morning prepares to closeDivers this week to raise six cars found in Texas City lakeBiz Buzz: DiBella's building owner fights to save signs; Ziegler's Foods plans post-Harvey returnTwo cars found in Texas City lake, authorities said10th Annual Hotrod festival set for SaturdayLawsuit seeks board balance among tellers of Texas history CollectionsKemah holds 55th annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat ParadeTexas City celebrates Cinco de MayoThe Grand Kids Festival celebrates 27th yearCinco de Mayo celebrated at annual fiesta in GalvestonGalveston County Fair & Rodeo holds auctionGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continues85th Annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo wraps upTexas City Disaster rememberedGrand-prize winner announced in FeatherFest PhotoFest contest CommentedColumnist cherry-picked his defense of DeSantis (59) Let's talk some truth about telling lies (52) COM’s Community Remains at the Forefront of 2023 Bond (45) School choice will win because it delivers quality (45) Guest commentary: Stopping mass shootings begins with each of us (44) Del Papa 'upset' about Bud Light promotion with trans influencer (41) We all should push back against toxic political dialogue (37) Galveston County Library Alliance checks out banned books (33) Judge's decision on gerrymandering lawsuit clearly correct (30) High-profile Houston attorney signs onto Galveston County abortion case (29)
