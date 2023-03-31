County officials April 30 will permanently close down employee health clinics that have been in use for more than 20 years.
Galveston County commissioners voted 4-1 March 20 to close the clinics, but plan to pursue an interlocal agreement with the University of Texas Medical Branch for clinic care. Commissioners Darrell Apffel, Joe Giusti, Robin Armstrong and County Judge Mark Henry voted in favor, with Commissioner Stephen Holmes casting the no vote.
Although the deal was approved, there still are a lot of details that need to be ironed out, Armstrong said.
There are three clinics located in the county: Galveston, 2028 Sealy Ave., Texas City, 600 Gulf Freeway, and Dickinson, 1455 FM 646.
“We want to choose the best interest of the county and our employees,” said Arnie Wetzel, human resources director for the county.
The medical branch is in talks with the county and will designate a clinic on the island, as well as one in League City, Wetzel said.
There are 900 out of 1,400 people who use the employee clinics who go and visit University of Texas Medical Branch clinics already, Armstrong said.
The medical branch has been forthcoming and willing to work with the county, officials said. The medical branch has been looking for a seamless process, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be problems, Wetzel said.
The medical branch will continue to provide care and services of current and former employees who are covered under the county’s health plans, Wetzel said.
Commissioner Giusti’s approval was based on what commissioners were being told by the human sources department on how much they’re paying, he said.
“I’ve enjoyed the services of the clinics as an employee of the county,” Giusti said. “I hated to lose it. But looking at it financially I knew I had to approve it.”
Commissioner Holmes, the only one to vote against the motion, had several problems with it, he said.
“There’s not a replacement in place for the employee clinics we have,” Holmes said. “I know there’s discussion with UTMB but nothing is concrete in place.”
One significant feature of the employee health clinics is that it had a lot of generic medication in stock for free, Holmes said.
“Employees could get prescription drugs for free and go to the clinic for free without paying any co-pay,” Holmes said.
There were three clinics in the county including Galveston, Texas City and League City which were a great benefit for county employees, Holmes said.
The vote to close the clinics was too abrupt as commissioners voted in late March and will close the clinics at the end of April, Holmes said.
“I’m optimistic that something will come up or will be replaced by something better, but for right now there’s no replacement,” Holmes said.
