A Galveston County Commissioner testified Thursday he knew his vote for a redistricting map would eliminate the county’s sole majority-minority precinct.
“I was aware that voting for the map would eliminate the majority-minority district,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Joe Giusti said.
Day nine of a federal gerrymandering trial in the courtroom of Jeffrey V. Brown kicked off Thursday with a demographer testifying as a defense witness. Thomas Bryan testified he was given just three days to generate a redistricting map and that he was never asked to consider race when drawing the map.
“Public comments or concerns did not weigh in when drawing the map,” Bryan said. “The map reflected all of the priorities of our clients.
“I was told where to move blocks of the precinct. At no point was I told to consider demographic data, which I did not.
“I was also given no instruction on keeping commissioners’ homes in districts, but none of them were drawn out. I am confident that I knew the instructions.”
Giusti, the second witness, testified he knew little about redistricting before the county launched the effort after the 2020 Census, aside from creating districts with an equal population.
“The map looked good to me,” Giusti said. “There was some concern that Holmes would not re-win his district. But I think he could, based on his reputation and ability to campaign. At no time was he excluded from the process.”
On cross-examination, Department of Justice attorney Bruce Gear asked Giusti whether he had prepared for the redistricting process or knew of federal redistricting policies.
Giusti said he didn’t. Giusti said he asked that the map keep him and his parents in his district and to not change more of his district than necessary.
“The map had me pick up some of the minority population of Precinct 3,” Giusti said. “It was possible to preserve a majority-minority district if the court chose to do so.”
The 2021 redistricting map created four majority white districts in the county. County Commissioner Stephen Holmes has since 1999 represented parts of Texas City, La Marque and Hitchcock in the only majority-minority district in Galveston County. The new map dismantled Holmes’ district and added many north county voters who tend to support GOP candidates.
Plaintiff Terry Petteway, a county constable, sued asserting the redistricting map county commissioners approved in November 2021 intentionally discriminated against Black and Hispanic voters. The sole dissenting vote against the map was Holmes, the only Democrat and only Black member of the court at the time.
The Texas Civil Rights Project, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, along with three Galveston-area branches of the NAACP and the local council of LULAC, filed the lawsuit against the county, County Judge Mark Henry and County Clerk Dwight Sullivan in the Galveston Division of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
