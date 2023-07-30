TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Commission at its Wednesday meeting will consider awarding a $5,000 grant to HRA Independence Village, an assisted living facility for residents with intellectual disabilities.
Titilayo Smith, the director of Community Development and Grants Administration, is requesting the commission approve a $5,000 grant from its Housing and Urban Development grant money. The $5,000 is part of the larger fund which was more than $414,000 in fiscal year 2022-2023.
The allocated money from Housing and Urban Development for the city in fiscal year will be more than $374,000, Smith said.
The money, which the village requested from the city March 31, would go toward various services in the community for the elderly and persons with disabilities.
The Community Development Block Grant Allows up to 15 percent of its annual allocation be applied to public services, according the request.
“This grant will help Independence Village with its general operations and housing expenses,” Smith said. “We hope we can grant more funds in the future. Part of the HUD funds call for safe and sanitary housing in cities for low- and medium-income residents.”
Independence Village was founded in 1982, originally called HRA Inc. for Helping Residents Achieve, until it was renamed Independence Village in 2006.
The village offers private and semi-private assisted living for 24 adults across 12 suites. The village provides residents educational opportunities through local high schools and College of the Mainland, activities, including games, arts and special outings and life skills.
Some residents have gone on to earn certifications and degrees from College of the Mainland.
Residents of the village also have access to job training and education, with some residents working at jobs outside of the facility.
The remaining funds from Housing and Urban Development are used for other projects around the city, including assistance to first-time homebuyers, reconstructing properties and clean-up around communities.
A new action plan for the next Housing and Urban Development funds will be considered in October.
The Texas City Commission meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Kenneth T. Nunn Council Room at City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N.
