TEXAS CITY
Commissioners have approved more improvements for the city's natatorium during its six-month closure.
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 10:05 pm
The Texas City Commission unanimously approved a $570,000 enhanced pool dehumidification system for the Matthew T. Doyle Natatorium, 1900 5th Ave. N., at its regular meeting Wednesday evening. The 80-ton rooftop unit will be funded through the city’s general fund and purchased through Heat Transfer Systems Inc.
The dehumidification system installation is among several changes at the natatorium, in addition to repairs. The repairs to the Olympic-size pool, approved by the Texas City Commission in March for $62,240, include replacement of an ultraviolet light system that purifies the water, which cost $53,350; repairing expansion joints for $4,100; and replacing two drain covers for $4,790.
The pool’s air conditioning system is also set for replacement, but because of a clerical mistake in the bidding process, that cost hasn’t been determined.
City officials expect the pool to be closed for six months.
Swimmers can still get their toes wet at the adjacent Lowry pool, a much smaller, shallower three-lane pool. The Nessler Park Family Aquatic Center, which offers water slides and a lazy river, will open Saturday for weekends and May 31 to Aug. 7 on Tuesdays through Sundays.
District 1 commissioner DeAndre’ Knoxson and District 3 commissioner Dorthea Jones Pointer were absent from the meeting.
The next meeting of the Texas City Commission is set for 5 p.m. May 17 in the Kenneth T. Nunn Council Room at City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
