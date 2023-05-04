Coming Saturday May 4, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A recall petition for La Marque’s long-distance council member is set to be submitted next week, an organizer said. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations La Marque × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBiz Buzz: DiBella's building owner fights to save signs; Ziegler's Foods plans post-Harvey returnGalveston ISD superintendent denies 'ladies' commentLa Marque residents oppose bid to rezone 2 acresFormer Daily News staffer Wesley Swift dies at 47Civil forfeiture 'best tool to fight crime,' prosecutor arguesCruise Terminal 25 in a $53 million renovation, officials sayA record-breaking wall of seaweed is at large in the AtlanticDel Papa 'upset' about Bud Light promotion with trans influencerLeague City triple-homicide trial begins day two with dramaCity calls firefighter comment 'new low' from Park Board CollectionsKemah holds 55th annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat ParadeTexas City celebrates Cinco de MayoThe Grand Kids Festival celebrates 27th year85th Annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo wraps upGrand-prize winner announced in FeatherFest PhotoFest contestGalveston County Fair & Rodeo holds auctionGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesTexas City Disaster remembered CommentedColumnist cherry-picked his defense of DeSantis (59) Let's talk some truth about telling lies (52) COM’s Community Remains at the Forefront of 2023 Bond (45) School choice will win because it delivers quality (45) Guest commentary: U.S. economy might get ugly before it gets better (44) Guest commentary: Stopping mass shootings begins with each of us (44) Del Papa 'upset' about Bud Light promotion with trans influencer (41) We all should push back against toxic political dialogue (37) Galveston County Library Alliance checks out banned books (33) Judge's decision on gerrymandering lawsuit clearly correct (30)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.