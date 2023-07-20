High school students Gabriela Torres, from left, Jacey Gonzales, Annabell Becerra and Landyn Simmons try to identify the gallbladder on the Anatomage Table, which gives 3D visualizations of human anatomy, during College of the Mainland’s Summer Nurse Camp on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
College of the Mainland nursing students Joseline Tovar, from left, Tristan Langford and Kaitlyn Hudgins show high school students how an infusion pump works Thursday, July 20, 2023, during Summer Nurse Camp.
High school students Gabriela Torres, from left, Jacey Gonzales, Annabell Becerra and Landyn Simmons try to identify the gallbladder on the Anatomage Table, which gives 3D visualizations of human anatomy, during College of the Mainland’s Summer Nurse Camp on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
College of the Mainland nursing students Joseline Tovar, from left, Tristan Langford and Kaitlyn Hudgins show high school students how an infusion pump works Thursday, July 20, 2023, during Summer Nurse Camp.
Landyn Simmons knew he would pursue a career in nursing after he graduates from high school in a few years and in the middle of a nationwide nursing shortage.
“I just love to save people,” said Simmons, 16, who has gotten a taste of that by acting as his grandmother’s caretaker.
He attended College of the Mainland’s first-ever summer nursing camp this week, where 25 high school students from around the county gathered to learn more about the college’s health care program.
The camp was aimed at getting more students interested in pursuing nursing careers.
By the end of the week, Simmons was more motivated than ever to pursue a health care career, he said.
Stories like his are good news for health care providers and consumer because the profession is severely understaffed and the nation’s older population is growing, according to a National Institutes of Health study. The study cited both the growing population of senior Americans, which includes many working nurses headed for retirement as burnout leads more to leave the field
Other sources also attribute the nursing shortage to less space in college nursing programs and the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“More students are interested in nursing,” said Renee Omoyeni, founder of CompassRN, a Houston-based nonprofit aimed at connecting youth and minorities to the nursing workforce. “The thing about the nursing shortage, there are so many levels to it,” Omoyeni said. “There are not as many seats as there are people interested in studying nursing.”
Omoyeni said a lack of space goes back to having a lack in nursing faculty to teach students.
“We don’t have enough minorities that complete their nursing pathway and we don’t have enough instructors to let more people in,” she said.
Explore the fascinating history of The Daily News, Texas' oldest newspaper, in this behind-the-scenes video. Join us as we take a journey through time, starting from Galveston's humble beginnings in 1842, when the newspaper was founded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.