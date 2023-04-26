TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will begin offering a new radiologic technology associate’s degree during 2023-2024 school year, officials announced Wednesday.
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 9:27 pm
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will begin offering a new radiologic technology associate’s degree during 2023-2024 school year, officials announced Wednesday.
Radiographers assist in interpreting images of the body for patient diagnosis in hospitals, clinics, urgent care centers, mobile radiographic units and surgery center settings, according to the college.
Radiographers are the third largest group of medical professionals in the United States and the program is always in-demand, officials said.
The college’s radiologic Technology program prepares students for entry-level careers in the medical field.
“This program will train future technologists,” Laura Schrettner, radiography program coordinator, said.
“Students who graduate from the program will have patient-care skills, professionalism and will be clinically competent to enter the workplace and will be employable from day one.”
The median annual income for radiographers was $62,810 in 2023, according to the Occupational Information Network.
Estimates are that between now and 2030, 443 additional local jobs will be created in the field, according to the network.
The college will host virtual and in-person information sessions at 5:30 p.m. Monday in room 120 of the STEAM Building, 1200 N Amburn Road, and May 9 virtually.
The program will begin accepting applications starting Monday.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.