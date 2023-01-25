The College of the Mainland Board of Trustees in a 7-0 vote Monday called a $250 million bond election set for May in hopes of raising money to build four new buildings that would greatly expand its program offerings in hospitality and aerospace.
The 2023 bond, which is a part of the college’s master plan called COMPASS 2025, would cost taxpayers about $33 a year on homes valued at $100,000, the college said in an announcement released late Wednesday. Officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
If passed, the bond would address enrollment and program growth, aging facilities, safety and security and infrastructure improvements in the form of four new buildings, according to the announcement. The four buildings proposed in the bond are a Corporate & Continuing Education Center, public services center, a three-story classroom building and a library/classroom building that will house new programs in hospitality management and aerospace aviation, according to the release.
The bond also calls for additions and renovations to the welding building, college services building and Industrial Education Building, along with infrastructure upgrades and campus improvements. The bond also calls for the demolition of the Learning Resource Center, racquetball court, firing range and college services building, according to the release.
The college’s 2018 bond completed the initial phases of the COMPASS 2025 facilities master plan on time and on budget, according to the release. The 2023 proposal would allow the college to complete the plan by addressing the region’s growth and ensuring education and workforce training needs, according to the college.
Members of the community from the college’s taxing district in Dickinson, Hitchcock, La Marque, Texas City and Santa Fe met throughout the fall 2022 semester to review the school’s long-range master plan for academics, program offerings and construction, which the proposed buildings would address, according to college.
Voters in the college’s jurisdiction most recently passed a $162.5 million bond program in 2018.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
