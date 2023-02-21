Pilots who navigate massive vessels through the Houston Ship Channel argue plans they’ve seen for the sea gates in a Coastal Spine storm-surge barrier leave “no room for error” and are unsafe as designed.
The Bolivar Roads Gate Complex includes three, asymmetric islands with two gate complexes each designed for one-way ship traffic, with dimensions of 650 feet wide and a depth of 60 feet, according to Army Corps of Engineers’ plans.
Pilots found the gate complex’s location is a hazard to transiting commercial ships, according to a study the Galveston-Texas City Pilots and Greater Houston Port Bureau developed using maritime vessel simulators.
The complex is too far west in the Bolivar Roads area of the Houston Ship Channel, according to a study.
Pilots also worry the gate complex design is a hazard to transiting commercial ships, saying the 650-foot-wide opening was too narrow. They worry it will require “perfect piloting” to safely navigate.
The pilots have not been included in any aspect of the proposed Army Corps of Engineers gate design, Andrea LaVorgna, spokeswoman for the Greater Houston Port Bureau, said.
“We are asking that the pilots who navigate every day on the Houston Ship Channel be included in the final gate design,” she said. “If a tanker hits the gate, that tanker could leak harmful chemicals into the water that could cause an oil leak or maybe a fire — like what is happening in East Palestine, Ohio — that would kill wildlife, as well as human life.”
The Port Bureau is “100 percent” behind the Coastal Spine’s goal of protecting local communities, environment and economic activity from storm surge, its planning should consider continued safe navigation of commercial waterways, Captain Bill Diehl, president of the Greater Houston Port Bureau, said.
“We funded a study to professionally evaluate vessel transits through two proposed 650-feet gates,” he said.
“From what we learned in our study, we are asking for the Gulf Coast Protection District’s support to encourage the USACE to expedite its gate study and fully engage both the Houston and Galveston-Texas City pilots’ organizations to help ensure a project that addresses the needs of all stakeholders.”
The Army Corps Engineers in Galveston would continue working with the pilots and the Texas General Land Office on the designs, said Neil Murphy, Army Corps of Engineers chief of public affairs.
“The pilot’s preliminary study provides good information, and the pilot’s recommendations will be considered in the next phases,” he said.
“Pilots were included in the preliminary ship simulations during the feasibility study and Environmental Impact Statement comment process. USACE personnel have and will continue to meet with individual ports as well as the pilots’ association to provide status updates and seek comments.
“We do expect that there will be changes to the design and multiple iterations of ship simulations during the design phase of the project to ensure these types of concerns are captured in an iterative process.”
The sea gates between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, which would close ahead of a hurricane to block storm surge from the Gulf of Mexico, are part of a vast project meant to keep storms from inundating low-lying parts of the county as happened during Hurricane Ike.
The entire project, which includes levees, walls and fortified dunes, is estimated to cost $31 billion, of which local sponsors would be required to pay about $10 billion. In 2021, the Texas Legislature created the Gulf Coast Protection District, a taxing entity, to raise funds for the local costs of the barrier project.
Hurricane Ike made landfall at Galveston on Sept. 13, 2008, as a category 2 storm. The hurricane pushed water from the Gulf of Mexico into Galveston Bay. The surge, which reached as high as 25 feet, leveled homes on Bolivar Peninsula, flooded Galveston from its unprotected north side and swamped near-shore areas all along Galveston Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.