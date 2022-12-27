A years-long effort to build a massive storm-surge barrier in and around Galveston Bay took a major step forward Friday when President Joe Biden signed the $860 million National Defense Authorization Act into law.

That act contained language authorizing construction of a coastal spine barrier that has been envisioned, debated and planned over about 13 years since Hurricane Ike in 2008 devastated Galveston Island and numerous communities along Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

Carol Dean

"If it is funded..." I hope that tax paying residents of Galveston County realize that it will be "Us" who will be paying for this project.

BillyC333
Bill Cochrane

If this boondoggle is built most of us over 60 years old will not be here to see it. I wish I could be here to say I told you so. There's so much wrong with the design. The plan was obviously designed with hurricane Ike data, even though I think some of the data is wrong. For instance, Ike brought strong north and northeast winds at first. That pushed the bay water out in the Gulf. When the storm came ashore the wind direction changed to south and that's when the real flooding from the gulf began.

Look at several things that just don't make sense with the plan.

" heightening the existing Galveston seawall"

If any of the so-called engineers had bothered to inspect the seawall they would have found that the 17' seawall has over two dozen areas that you can step off of the seawall and walk down to the water.

"building protective dunes on Galveston’s West End"

Dunes? As in sand dunes? If a hurricane goes ashore down the coast around Freeport the south wind driven gulf water will blast over these dunes and flood over the west end into west bay and beyond.

Actually the first thing that needs to be done is to finish what was started and extend the 17' seawall all the way to San Luis Pass.

Don Johnson

The next step of the project will be for engineers to resolve any discrepancies in the conceptual model and produce a detailed protection plan for the local coast (above and below the entrance to Galveston Bay) as well as Dickinson Bayou and Clear Lake. This will hopefully resolve the criticisms being voiced by some opponents about the conceptual plan, including complaints about the dune barrier system and how a solid core is needed to fortify these structures, etc.

It is premature to condemn the project as ineffective and too expensive. While it will be costly to build such a hurricane resistant barrier system, remember the federal government will be paying approximately two thirds the implementation cost. It has been determined the petrochemical plants and other industries around the bay are of strategic importance to the financial and security interest of the country and should be protected from natural disasters – like hurricanes.

Beyond surge protection from hurricanes the feasibility study included potential flood relief for the Dickinson Bayou and Clear Creek watersheds. The current design provides surge gates and pump stations that can be used to limit the water levels in and around Clear Lake and Dickinson Bayou during excessive rain events. This feature of the proposed system will reduce flooding for many Galveston and Harris County property owners.

Once the Army Corps is ready to accept input for the engineering process, I would urge everyone to let your thoughts be known at that time to the appropriate USACE/Galveston Division officials.

