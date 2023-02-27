The Clear Creek Independent School District said it would install adaptive swings at 11 elementary schools this summer after receiving moving letters from students requesting more accessible playgrounds.
The district is purchasing 13 swings for $350,000, almost $27,000 a piece, Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district, said. The investment is funded under a $487 million bond package voters approved in 2017.
The district has seen a growing need for adaptive swings and other playground equipment that would accommodate students who use wheelchairs or have other disabilities, officials said. But it wasn’t until district administrators began receiving written letters from elementary students requesting more accessible playgrounds that one district employee knew it was time for a change.
“I received a bunch of touching letters from the fifth-graders last semester,” Alex Aragon, director of facility services, said. “There are a couple of students at Mossman in wheelchairs who needed a new swing set.
“The students voiced their desire to have a space for all students on the playground and drew me pictures. It was very moving, so I wrote back and said I was doing everything I could.”
The need for adaptive equipment for students with physical impairments comes as the district’s student population, roughly about 40,000, continues to grow, officials said.
“The overall percentage of special education students in Clear Creek Independent School District is a little over 13 percent,” Polsen said.
A fifth-grade class at Mossman Elementary advocated to make the school’s playground more accessible for wheelchairs, which the district will accomplish by adding rubber material beneath the swings and ramps, district officials said.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s special needs population mostly is within its elementary schools, officials said.
The adaptive swings being installed at many of the district’s elementary schools are just a part of the many projects still ahead under the 2017 bond package.
The swings will be installed at Armand Bayou, Bauerschlag, Bay, Campbell, Ferguson, Greene, McWhirter, Mossman, Parr, Stewart and Wedgewood elementary schools this summer, officials said.
Ross Elementary and Whitcomb Elementary are undergoing major renovations under the 2017 bond and also will include adaptive swings.
The swings will be included at additional elementary campuses as needs arise, officials said.
