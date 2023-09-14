Editor's note: This story was edited after publication to correct errors of fact.
LEAGUE CITY
When Clear Creek ISD voters head to the polls in November, they’ll not only decide the fate of a massive $302 million bond package, but also whether the tax rate should be higher than state law dictates.
The bond package is broken down into two parts:
Proposition B is for $265 million and would provide money for, among many things, safety improvements, repairing or replacing heating, ventilating and air-conditioning systems, school roofs and buses
Proposition C is for $37 million and will be used for purchasing computers for students and staff.
If approved, the bond package wouldn’t lead to an increase in school taxes.
The tax rate vote will appear as Proposition A on the ballot and asks for property owners to agree to pay more than the state says they should.
During the most recent legislative session, state lawmakers passed a bill that reduces school property tax rates. For Clear Creek ISD property owners the drop would be 17 cents, according to the district.
The school district’s board of trustees is asking that the property tax decrease be just 14 cents.
That is possible because the state law that told how much of a tax cut property owners received also gave school districts the opportunity to hold a Voter Approval Tax Rate Election to alter the amount of the tax reduction.
If the tax rate election succeeds at the polls, the owner of a $385,000 house would pay $2,590 in school taxes. If the vote fails, that homeowner would pay $2,510.
Election Day is Nov. 7 and early voting begins Oct. 23.
