Vehicles, jewelry, cash and even houses can be seized by law enforcement if there is a preponderance of evidence that they were used or obtained in relation to a crime, but many people have wild misconceptions when it comes to civil forfeiture, Senior Assistant District Attorney Brent Haynes said.
Many are familiar with horror stories when it comes to civil forfeiture, also known as contraband forfeiture. One famous case was that of the Sourovelis family in Philadelphia, who had their home seized because their son sold $40 worth of heroin from it.
Another closer to home is the 2005 case of the Montgomery County District Attorney who used forfeiture funds to purchase a margarita machine. The process for forfeiture in Galveston County, however, is by all accounts, done by the books.
“For property to be forfeited, the officer must have probable cause to seize; the prosecutor must approve the seizure; and the judge or jury must decide to forfeit the property,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Megan Jones said. “I have worked with law enforcement officers on many forfeitures and they have never seized property in bad faith.”
LOCAL NUMBERS
The general practice of the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office is to divide money collected between the office and police who made the seizure, with 65 percent going to police and 35 going to the office, Haynes said. If a vehicle is taken, it usually goes to the police. But if it’s sold, the funds will be divided.
Documents obtained through an open records request laid out the total amount collected from seizures and how it was spent by the League City Police Department in fiscal year 2020, 2021 and 2022.
In 2020, just more than $22,000 was collected from forfeitures and about $8,200 of the funds were spent, going toward interior restoration, painting and lettering of an armored vehicle.
In 2021, more than $73,000 was collected through forfeiture and more than $140,000 was spent on a mobile command post. In 2022, nearly $65,000 was collected and $5,000 was spent on police investigations.
“We use the funds normally to purchase equipment,” said Gary Ratliff, chief of the League City Police Department. “This fiscal year we have purchased a Leica Scanner for fatal accident investigations and a fingerprint identification system.”
Records were also requested from the Galveston Police Department but were not provided in time for this article.
Lt. Tommy Hansen of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office used a seized vehicle — a 1981 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am was seized in a narcotics investigation — to give back to the community.
“I learned about a program called ‘Beat the Heat,’ which uses drag racing cars for educational and public-relations to combat drug and alcohol abuse and street racing,” Hansen said. “It really gets their attention and gives the community something to gather around. We’ve even had people who saw it as kids bring their own kids to see it.”
More than 600 events have been held featuring the vehicle, reaching more than 1.5 million children, Hansen estimates.
Funds collected by the district attorney’s office are used to pay for required continuing education for attorneys in the office.
“Forfeited property always goes for a legitimate law enforcement purpose, by law,” Haynes said. “An audit is done on the district attorney’s office each year and sent to the Attorney General. All of the records are public.”
The district attorney’s office provided asset collections from the past three years showing more than $28,000 collected in 2020, $60,000 in 2021 and nearly $36,000 in 2022. The sheriff’s office collected almost $17,000 in 2020, $21,000 in 2021 and nearly $13,000 in 2022. These numbers are collected by the county, but the county does not collect the numbers from local police departments; that is handled by the municipalities.
THE PROCESS
Property can be seized for several specific reasons: It was used to commit a felony; there was intent to use it in the commission of a felony; property is the proceeds of a felony; or the property was acquired with proceeds of a felony, such as when a drug dealer buys a sports car and jewelry, Jones said.
The most common crimes that result in seizures are drugs, a felony DWI when a vehicle is typically seized, evading arrest and engaging in organized crime, usually illegal game rooms, when eight-liner machines are seized, Haynes said. Only 2 percent to 4 percent of felony cases involve forfeiture, Haynes said.
“Contraband forfeiture is the best tool law-abiding citizens have to fight crime, because it takes away the profits and tools of crime and thereby reduces the incentive and ability of criminals to commit crime,” Haynes said.
When property is seized in an arrest, the district attorney is required to file its case within 30 days, but will not proceed with the forfeiture until the criminal case is closed. In a civil case, rather than reasonable doubt, which is determined to decide guilt or innocence in a criminal case, the decision only requires a preponderance of the evidence.
Rather than a unanimous decision by jurors, only 10 of 12 need to agree, Haynes said. Civil cases also differ from criminal as the defendant is not entitled to a lawyer if they cannot afford one.
“As in all cases, the state has the burden of proof,” Haynes said. “However, in civil cases, a defendant can be put on the stand to testify, but they have the option to plead the Fifth,” he said, referring to the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution, which provides a shield against self-incrimination.
RECOURSE
If somebody is acquitted in a criminal case, the district attorney’s office will often drop the forfeiture case.
“It is generally our policy to drop the forfeiture case if the party is acquitted, but the law allows us to continue at our discretion,” Haynes said. “The owner of the property can use an acquittal or dismissal as evidence in their case and the property is presumed to be nonforfeitable, but the state can overcome that presumption with the right evidence.”
