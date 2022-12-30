GALVESTON
City work crews Friday were cleaning up after a severe thunderstorm blew over the island with it intense lightning that knocked out power to pump stations and traffic lights and heavy rains that flooded some streets.
At about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service warned people living on the island's East End to find shelter in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of wherever they happened to be.
Although there was no tornado, a funnel cloud, which essentially is a premature tornado, had formed on the East End, but didn't touch down on the ground, Cameron Batiste, a meteorologist with the Houston-Galveston National Weather Service Office, said.
The severe weather in Galveston was caused by supercells, systems that produce severe thunderstorms and feature rotating winds sustained by a prolonged updraft that might result in hail or tornadoes, Batiste said.
“On the thunderstorm spectrum, supercells are the least common type of thunderstorm, but they have a high propensity to produce severe weather, including damaging winds, very large hail and sometimes weak to violent tornadoes,” according to the National Weather Service.
Supercell thunderstorms are perhaps one of the most violent types of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Lighting strikes during the storm knocked out power and traffic lights throughout the island, said Trino Pedraza, director of public works and municipal utilities.
“As the storm rolled through, lightning strikes came down and there were a lot of power outages and flickers throughout the island,” Pedraza said. “Many streets were flooded as the rain got heavier throughout the night.”
City crews erected barricades on streets with high water, Pedraza said.
The lightning strikes also briefly had knocked out power to the city's water pumps, which were then put on generators by the water division, Pedraza said.
The city water system, which usually operates at a pressure of 60 to 62 pounds per square inch, can drop to 12 to 30 psi in an instant when shut off, Pedraza said.
“It was the perfect storm,” Pedraza said. “We already have fatigued staff that had been working 12 to 16 hour shifts from the freeze last week.”
Some workers haven’t had a day off in two weeks, Pedraza said.
“We had staff also sweeping the streets to clear the roads of debris,” Pedraza said. “We had to make sure that streets looked clean especially before the holiday. We’ve had staff out all night working on any problems.”
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
