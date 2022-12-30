Storm clean up

Denroy Vanhorne clears leaf debris from a storm drain on 33rd Street in Galveston on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, after strong thunderstorms caused street flooding overnight.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

GALVESTON

City work crews Friday were cleaning up after a severe thunderstorm blew over the island with it intense lightning that knocked out power to pump stations and traffic lights and heavy rains that flooded some streets.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription