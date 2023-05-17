GALVESTON
City council voted 6-1 Wednesday to approve sending a letter directing the Park Board of Trustees to apply for a grant for as much as $75 million to finalize a beach reconstruction project on the West End.
Mayor Craig Brown and council members Sharon Lewis, David Finklea, David Collins, John Listowski and Marie Robb voted in favor of the motion. Councilman Mike Bouvier, an ex-officio member of the park board, cast the sole dissenting vote at the special meeting Wednesday morning.
The grant would provide the city with $30 million to $75 million to complete a project between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads, Marty Fluke, park board chair, said.
Officials originally approved design and engineering for a project between 7 Mile Road and 8 Mile Road, and the endeavor has grown to the west, Robb said.
“Our most critical area on the West End is from 8 Mile Road to about 12 Mile Road,” Robb said. “So, I got involved and worked with the GLO to get the study extended. They extended the study from 8 Mile Road to 13 Mile Road.”
The Texas General Land Office requested the city apply for a Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act grant for the construction, she said.
“It’s my understanding that we did ask the park board to do this, and we received an uncertain answer,” Robb said. “So, we’re sending this letter to confirm and ensure that they submit the CEPRA grant.”
The park board has applied for and has been awarded this grant many times in the past, all without letters of approval from the city, Finklea said.
“So, what’s the change in process,” Finklea asked. “Why is this necessary?”
A question had arisen about who controls where the sand is dropped on the beach, Dan Buckley, deputy city manager, said.
“Council has asserted that it is council that controls where the sand is placed on the beaches, in coordination with our partners at the Army Corps of Engineers and the park board,” Buckley said.
“Absent some direction from council, there really isn’t any direction for where the sand is going to go,” Buckley said. “And we have yet to receive that. We asked the park board if they were applying for the CEPRA grant, and we got an uncertain answer.
“This is nothing more than council ratifying its intent to proceed with the grant and affirmatively direct the park board to do it.”
The park board has been in the process of applying for the grant since January, Fluke said. The application is due June 1.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
