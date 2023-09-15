GALVESTON
A proposed contract for council members to consider Sept. 21 might have defunded the Park Board of Trustees entirely, tourism managers worried Friday.
Updated: September 15, 2023 @ 11:48 pm
GALVESTON
A proposed contract for council members to consider Sept. 21 might have defunded the Park Board of Trustees entirely, tourism managers worried Friday.
The contract clause states: “The park board will not use any HOT funds for the payments of severance pay to departing employees. Nor may HOT funds be utilized for pay and incentive pay or bonuses to any employee of the Park Board or contract employees.”
The phrase “Nor may HOT funds be utilized for pay,” seemed to forbid the park board to pay its employees from its main source of revenue, hotel occupancy taxes.
The park board uses hotel occupancy tax, the 15 percent fee assessed on all hotel and rental stays in Galveston that was worth about $30 million in 2022, to pay its employees.
The item at least implied the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, and other park board operations, would be left with no funding to operate, Jason Hardcastle, park board chairman, said.
Park board staff members caught the language Friday when they received a copy of a hotel occupancy tax contract and later confirmed with city staff members it was a mistake, Hardcastle said.
The apparent accident comes as the Galveston City Council and park board, which manages certain aspects of island tourism, are ironing out a financial agreement after nearly a year of discourse over how millions in hotel occupancy tax will be collected and managed.
“I’m glad that this mistake was caught, and I’m glad our park board staff recognized it,” Hardcastle said. “I’m hopeful we can get it corrected. As an alternative, I would rather see the current contract extended for 90 days.”
Councilman Mike Bouvier, who confirmed the contract language contained a typo, told The Daily News on Friday the council would amend the language if city staff members don’t correct it before the meeting.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Reporter
