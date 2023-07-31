GALVESTON
Tempers flared into a near-shouting match between two city officials Monday over the timeline of a master plan for Stewart Beach Park.
The heated exchange between Councilman John Paul Listowski and City Manager Brian Maxwell happened during a joint meeting with the Park Board of Trustees, the first since leaders of the two organizations had gone at it about six months ago over $14 million and their roles and authority in general.
A question before Monday’s meeting was whether conflict would again erupt between the two. It didn’t. Interaction between leaders of the two groups was cordial; between elected city leaders and top administrators, not universally so.
City staff members have been working on a master plan for Stewart Beach Park, 200 Seawall Blvd., since the spring after the council April 27 voted to demolish the pavilion by November.
“Remember, I told you when I started: I’m not a park planner,” City Manager Brian Maxwell told council.
“We’re going to be bringing you back concepts,” Maxwell said. “We’re not going to be bringing you pretty pictures of buildings and things like that. So, those are going to have to be things that are done once the council approves the process out there.
“That’s proven to be a little bit more cumbersome than just buying trailers,” Maxwell said.
The city council July 27 voted to allow the park board to move forward with the $396,000 purchase of seven trailers to rehouse the Beach Patrol.
Office trailers will house Beach Patrol administration, the junior lifeguard program and year-round training classes; an elevated command trailer will act as a vantage point for the communications team; and a climate-controlled trailer will provide beachside storage for things like first aid, according to plans.
“We spend a year in these meetings — that’s why I would have thought that we would see a master plan layout sooner than October,” Listowski said.
October always had been the timeline, Maxwell said.
“It may very well be before October,” Maxwell said. “But right now I’m focused on our budget and on our collective-bargaining contracts, and it’s not on designing Stewart Beach. I’m getting there, but I’m sticking to the original timeline I gave you.”
“So, unless you guys want to beef up and start doing other things, I’m moving as fast as I can,” Maxwell said.
Mayor Craig Brown and Marie Robb said they remember city council agreeing to Maxwell’s October timeline, saying they were still fine with that timeline.
Listowski, however, took exception, asking whether any other council member had a problem with the timeline, but no one else raised an issue.
“I think council needs to weigh in a little more strongly than it has in the past and stick by it,” Maxwell said. “What we have lacked until this point is a cohesive ‘this is what we want out there’ from council. We have not had that, and I think that’s what we’re trying to get to.
“I know it’s not moving as fast as Councilman Listowski would like and he’s frustrated over it. But this is where we’re at and what we’re trying to do.”
Listowski said he’s not frustrated, he just doesn’t understand what’s taking so long.
Listowski: “This is literally just a few hours of work to block out these areas.”
Maxwell: “Hire someone else to do it.”
Listowski: “So, you say I’m getting frustrated, but now you’re getting frustrated.”
Maxwell: “I am getting frustrated because I gave you a timeline.”
Listowski: “This is easy, Brian.”
Maxwell: “It’s easy for you to sit there and say that it’s easy.”
Maxwell: “How long does it take you to draw up a subdivision, two hours?”
Listowski: “Yeah, I could draw up a subdivision in a couple of hours. And that’s what I’m looking at.”
Listowski complained that Maxwell hadn’t even provided the first step of the planning process, which was to delineate where certain services, such as the Beach Patrol or private business developments, will go. That’s when the men began raising their voices at each other.
Maxwell: “That’s what we’re going to do.”
Listowski: “So, you cannot give me a blockout of the beach — even though we’ve been talking about the beach for five years. “I’m not sure why you’re so frustrated.”
Maxwell said it was because the council had already approved a timeline, and Listowski was questioning the timeline after approving it.
Maxwell: “I’m pried about this every time it comes up on an agenda — it’s getting ridiculous.”
Listowski: “It is ridiculous that this information can’t be provided to us.”
Listowski asked whether the other council members were OK with this timeline. No one raised an issue, while Robb and Brown voiced support for Maxwell.
“Brian has told us that he would bring this to us in October; it’s been told to us many times,” Brown said. “If you feel we need to have something sooner than that, let’s get it on the agenda.”
