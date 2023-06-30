GALVESTON
Five new appointees of the Park Board of Trustees say the board that oversees tourism is a branch of the city and support the city's recent efforts to oversee the entity that manages beach parks and aspects of island tourism.
Those responses from newly appointed trustees come on the heels of discourse and debate between the previous board of trustees and the city council. Trustees wanted to work with autonomy to make decisions on how to spend millions in collected hotel occupancy tax, while city council sought more oversight on money it considers the property of Galveston residents.
City officials believe the newly appointed board will usher in a more peaceful relationship between the entities.
The city this week released answers given by Park Board of Trustees applicants ahead of the city council voting to select five new members to the entity it oversees.
Council members voted to appoint Gerald Wilson, Barry Willey, Sara Godwin, Robert Bullwinkel and William Clement to the nine-member board that oversees some aspects of tourism and governs a city entity funded almost entirely on hotel occupancy taxes. The council approved each nominee with a varying number of votes and rejected only one nominee — Marty Fluke, who had been board chairman and sought to keep his position on the board.
The city council and park board have debated and outright argued over the scope of power the latter holds, as well as how millions in collected hotel occupancy tax should be banked and spent. That debate and discourse ran from the fall 2022 until late March when both groups signed a contract delineating how the funding should be managed.
The park board is responsible for marketing the island to potential tourists, which traveled to the island in record-breaking numbers in 2022. It also manages the city's lifeguard services, beach reconstruction programs and beach cleaning.
The applicants were so plentiful the city elected not to hold its regular interview sessions with the potential candidates. Instead, candidates answered a series of questions about their feelings on the relationship between the entities, whether they thought recent changes made were necessary, their thoughts on the severance packages approved by trustees for upper staff and whether they think the island has reached a point of complete tourist inundation.
All five of the new appointees see the park board as a branch of the city council, and found the recent changes made critical, according to responses given.
“While the park board has its duties as required by state statutes and city code, it is important that it act as a part of a municipal government while fulfilling its own required duties,” wrote soon-to-be Trustee Barry Willey.
All five appointees had similar responses.
“The relationship between the park board and the city should be mutually beneficial, whereby the park board endeavors to carry out its function in harmony with, and to the satisfaction of, the city council, which, in turn, benefits the city and its residents and businesses,” Bullwinkel wrote.
There was less agreement among appointees regarding the prompt of applicants’ thoughts on the recently agreed severance packages for park board employees.
Willey was shocked and disappointed to learn how much money was being offered; Clement finds it unusual that employees of a government agency were offered severance packages, unless the person was in a “very senior” position, he wrote.
“In the future, severance should be approved by both the board and the council,” Clement wrote.
Wilson is in the camp of those who see the severance package decision as one normal in the corporate world; Bullwinkel wrote that severance packages are quite standard; Godwin took no issue with the fact that severance packages were offered, but believes they should be consistent with what city employees may receive, she wrote.
Trustees oversee the collection of hotel occupancy tax, the 15 percent fee assessed on all island hotel and rental stays. Trustees also vote on major projects the park board undertakes, including island park maintenance, beach remediation and tourism promotion through marketing efforts.
The new trustees are set to be sworn in at a July 6 city council meeting.
