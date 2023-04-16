GALVESTON
City leaders argue reclaiming management of Seawolf Park from the Park Board of Trustees would save money that could be used for projects benefiting islanders.
But park board leaders said the city is overstating its ability to better manage the tourist attraction.
“Bullshit, bullshit, bullshit,” Marty Fluke, chairman of the park board, said from the audience during a special city council workshop Friday in what has become another focal point in a turf dispute between the warring park board and city.
Seawolf Park on Pelican Island is a city park, management of which was assigned to the park board, City Manager Brian Maxwell said at the meeting.
Seawolf Park, on a former immigration station site, features a popular fishing pier, picnic sites and a playground. The park also is home to tourist attractions, including the WWII submarine the USS Cavalla and one of only three remaining destroyer escorts, the USS Stewart.
Through an interlocal agreement, the park board each year hands $300,000 in revenue generated from parking and the museum over to the city, Maxwell said.
If managed by the city, that number could easily rise by 50 percent, Maxwell said. The city could save on things such as lawn maintenance, because it has its own crews, and wouldn’t charge a 10 percent administrative overhead fee to manage it. The city would charge only 4 percent, Maxwell said.
Among concerns the council had about the park’s management was that $500,000 goes to salaries and benefits for park personnel, who man Seawolf Park 24/7. The council complained it had been asking for a breakdown of who makes how much for months, but park board officials say they only received a request for such information this week.
That $500,000 is split among 11 full-time staffers and three part-time workers, park board CEO Kelly de Schaun said.
“There are some really inflammatory things being said,” de Schaun said after Friday’s meeting. “We don’t just cut the grass and take tickets, there’s a lot of programming that goes on behind that.”
Seawolf Park staff also plans community-wide events, such as an Easter egg hunt earlier this month.
“These are city of Galveston parks that they aren’t paying for,” de Schaun said. “These parks are being held 100 percent by user fees and the park board. City parks drain city resources and use the Industrial Development Corp. for capital. The park board has not used any of those city-generated resources for management of the city parks.”
Seawolf Park is being paid for by island visitors, de Schaun said.
Council asked staff to prepare a business plan for how the city would run the park. Council could vote on the matter in its May meeting.
Written by Lynne Springer
It sounds like the Park Board does not spend on a whim like other entities. Most people see Seawolf park as a Park. Why should it not be managed by the 'Park Board"? Ah, this park makes money and money sings sweetly to the tune of Galveston, Oh Galveston .... did the City receive royalties from Glen Campbell when he used the name of our city in his song? I don't think so. Maybe, Ms. Robb was not a city council member back then. Maybe the Galveston City Council was not money hungry, If the City wanted to have management of the Seawolf Park maybe they should have taken care of that back when it was opened and not now, when Seawolf may be getting a new family member that is famous.
Stand TALL PARK BOARD!!!!
