GALVESTON
A pair of well-known island artists are preparing to use about $80,000 in city grant money to broaden the island’s public art portfolio.
The Cultural Arts Commission, with the approval of city council in July, awarded $70,000 to Doug McLean for a seawall sculpture near Market and 23rd streets, as well as about $10,000 to architect David Watson for an interactive wings display at 413 19th St.
The grant money came from about $130,000 in hotel occupancy tax revenue the city awarded to various artists selected by the commission. The city last year agreed to give the commission $100,000 annually to fund such programs.
Spending hotel occupancy tax on public art has been popular among city council members. The Park Board of Trustees, which collects the 15 percent tax assessed on all hotel and rental stays on the island, raked in about $30 million last year. Spending that money, however, is highly restricted to endeavors that might attract more tourists, such as advertising and promotion, funding the Beach Patrol and cleaning and maintaining public beaches.
“We have plenty of HOT, and art is absolutely one of the things we want to encourage,” City Councilman David Collins said.
Collins plans to ask city council for a larger annual allotment to the commission, he said.
This expenditure represents another step in the city’s mission to provide public art for tourists and residents, Mayor Craig Brown said.
“I’m so delighted to see the biggest portion of the money went to an islander,” Brown said about McLean. “He’s the perfect person to do the sculpture because he understands the culture here.”
The city also gave $30,000 to a group planning to host an arts festival at Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road; $5,000 to Devin Cleary for murals on gardening sheds at a few island schools; and $15,000 to Catherine Stroud for a mural at the Boys & Girls Club.
STONEWALLED
The $70,000 sculpture will feature an abstract interpretation of the seawall being splashed with a Gulf wave. It’s preliminarily called “Stonewalled,” McLean said Wednesday.
His cluttered workshop near the corner of Market and 31st street on Wednesday was dotted with a few previous scale models of the seawall sculpture, which McLean has been designing over the past six years for some use or another, he said.
The wall will be made of poured concrete that will have a similar texture to the actual seawall and a bronze wave painted blue crashing into it. The cast bronze alone will cost about $35,000, McLean said. The shape is actually inspired by an 1877 design of parts McLean salvaged from old downtown buildings, he said.
McLean has been restoring metalwork in Galveston for decades, including work on The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, and Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., he said. The city also commissioned him to create the 1900 Storm sculpture behind City Hall, 823 25th St.
WELDED WINGS
Architect David Watson also has made a name for himself restoring island buildings, particularly those in The Strand area of downtown. The city awarded him about $10,000 to construct an interactive wings display made from the remnants of a some unidentified downtown building, Watson said.
The wings, which actually are canopy supports that once adorned the facade of some opulent building or residence, will be held aloft by a galvanized support frame, Watson said.
“The weekend before the grant entries closed, someone told me the arts council was accepting proposals,” Watson said. “And over the weekend I had this concept and started scrambling and sketching to submit it just under the wire. I was excited and surprised when I saw it was accepted.”
ART TIMELINE
McLean’s and Watson’s art installations could be up by the end of the year, the artists said.
Watson thinks the wings will take a few months to install once permits are complete. And McLean hopes to be finished by the end of the year, he said.
“I have really put a lot more thought into this piece over a longer period of time, with more revisions, than most others,” McLean said. “I was trying to find how to do a cross section of the seawall that has some dimension to it.”
It’s an homage to the seawall, McLean said.
“This structure allowed the whole island to survive over generations,” he said. “It’s also a testament to man versus nature, which is where I was going with it.”
