The city of Galveston and its police department are asking the Texas Attorney General’s office to allow it to withhold information related to a controversial Jan. 22 SWAT raid from The Daily News, arguing answers to the newspaper’s questions would interfere with an investigation and might jeopardize lives of “cooperating witnesses.”
The Daily News on Jan. 30 requested information through a public information request, which the city believes will interfere with an investigation surrounding the raid conducted at the home of Erika Rios in the 5300 block of Avenue O. Officers entered the home searching for Cameron Vargas, 17, who had been charged with murder in the shooting death of Malik Dunn, 25, of Beaumont.
Vargas had left the Rios home before the raid and charges against him were dropped Jan. 25.
The unit also was searching for narcotics and weapons police suspected were in the home, according to a search warrant.
The raid left Rios, her 16-year-old son, 18-year-old daughter and her daughter’s 16-year-old friend with injuries and did more than $5,000 of damage, Rios said.
The Major Crimes Division is currently assigned to this active investigation, Sgt. Derek Gaspard wrote in the letter from the City Attorney’s Office.
“It is the city’s contention that the release of the requested materials would interfere with an investigation by law enforcement,” Gaspard wrote. “The only way to ensure a fair and proper investigation is to make sure any non-public records are not disclosed.”
The Galveston Police Department stated that the information would put witnesses’ lives in jeopardy, the letter stated.
The city believes that it may withhold the requested information as it will interfere with the investigation, the letter stated.
The Daily News on Jan. 30 requested:
• All internal and external police communications via text and email pertaining to the planning and execution of the police action.
• All documents pertaining to the threat assessment conducted before the police action.
• All documents pertaining to after-action assessments of the police action.
• All documents pertaining to any traffic stops involving Cameron Vargas and Erika Rios.
• All evidence logs or inventories of items removed from 5322 Ave. O after the police action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.