Will cruise passengers embarking from Galveston even notice a new 50-cent tariff on ticket purchases that would add $1 million a year to the city’s general fund?
Proponents of the taffif say “no.”
City council members and Port of Galveston trustees are finalizing an ordinance that would add the 50-cent tariff on cruise tickets, Mayor Craig Brown said.
It’s part of a city search for new streams of revenue to help offset the expenses of a booming tourism industry that attracts about 7 million visitors a year, Brown said.
“When Royal Caribbean wanted to be here and invest $125 million in this new cruise terminal, we needed to strike a contract with them,” Brown said. “We just put that in the contract.
“We explained this is something we need to do for the residents and people of the city to help us offset those costs that are generated by extra people on the island here.”
The tariff, which is a tax placed on specific imports and exports, is already in effect for Royal Caribbean, Brown said. Port trustees are in final negotiations with Carnival Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line to add the same tariff.
“If they were more in the bargaining seat, I don’t know how they would respond,” he said. “But since this is such an attractive cruise port, they understand that they want to be a good community partner here and continue that relationship.”
SAILING FOR DOLLARS
The city is searching for creative ways to secure new revenue, which led leaders to seek the passenger tariff, Brown said. Council members also will discuss a potential ordinance that would add a $1 a car surcharge assessed each day on motorists parking in both port and private cruise lots, Brown said.
“No one is going to notice this increase, especially with how much they’re already paying for a cruise,” Tom Schwenk, owner of Coldwell Banker TGRE and an avid cruiser, said. “For every single real estate transaction in Texas, the state gets $2. And I’ve never had anyone complain.”
“As long as the money looks like it’s being funneled to the right places, I think it’s great. And, definitely, it would not prevent me from going on a cruise. Most people, I’ve found, don’t mind paying as long as they can see a benefit.”
The tariff will provide non-restricted revenue, meaning it could be used however the council sees fit, Brown said.
“That’s what makes it such a successful alternate revenue source,” he said. “That money would be put into the budget and into the general fund. That’s where council will sit down and utilize that money. And probably each year there will be different priorities the council will want to fund.
“The nice part of this tariff is that as more cruise passengers come on the island, more funds are generated that assist the city in providing infrastructure improvements that benefit us all.”
Port of Galveston Director and CEO Rodger Rees, however, said he had questions about how newly generated funds would be spent for the island.
“If the money goes into the general fund, you can’t identify what it’s for,” he said. “All I know is our parking is a very lucrative business for us and that money is used to rebuild our infrastructure. If we have to give up money for the parking, then that will be less money that gets reinvested.”
A passenger tariff and parking surcharge on cruisers would be atypical of relationships between ports and their cities, Rees, who is the former chief financial officer of Port Canaveral, said.
Rees called into question whether the port would be beholden to an ordinance set by the city — since the port is a utility of Galveston, he said. It’s another atypical factor in the relationship between Galveston and its port.
“I don’t understand whether or not we as a port are subject to ordinances, because we’re part of the city, right?” he said. “We’re owned by the city. Ordinances are usually for citizens and businesses in a city. Ordinances typically don’t apply to a city department.
“The city is approaching it from an ordinance standpoint, and as long as everyone is treated the same, that’s probably the only fair way to do it. One of the things they’re talking about is you have to park for 48 hours. If you don’t park for 48 hours, you’re not subject to the fee. I’m not really sure that’s fair.”
There are roughly 6,000 port-owned parking spots near the terminal, with another 3,000 or 4,000 privately owned, Rees said. City officials estimate the proposed parking surcharge would earn the city about $2 million a year, Brown said.
With cruises embarking from Galveston ranging from $279 for the five-day Carnival Breeze trip up to about $2,179 for a cruise aboard the Disney Magic, Rees said ticket-buyers won’t notice the increase.
“We’re not begrudging the money to the city,” Rees said. “We do have a good relationship with them. We’re all in this thing together. The Park Board and the city bring in 7 million tourists a year. We have over a million passengers a year.”
