GALVESTON
City officials in a joint meeting Monday with the Park Board of Trustees began public discussions on how to punish short-term rental owners and operators who either flout the new registration rules or who fail to respond to complaints compiled by the new call center.
Short-term rentals are a major economic engine on the island, last year generating for the first time more hotel occupancy tax, about $16.3 million, than hotel stays, about $13.6 million. They also are a cause for agitation among some residents who live near frequently overflowing trash cans, loud parties and a revolving door of temporary neighbors.
City officials are mulling ways to punish rental owners and operators who allow those kinds of conditions to fester unchecked.
The park board, which manages the 15 percent hotel occupancy tax and some aspects of island tourism such as short-term rentals, rolled out software June 30 meant to track rentals and keep them in compliance with city ordinances and park board regulations. The park board July 14 unveiled the 24/7 call center set up to help track non-compliant or otherwise nuisance properties; that data will help officials track what public safety costs originate from tourists, versus those from island residents.
But when the call center opened, it generated its own complaints.
“The call center and the hotline is the worst it’s ever going to be right now,” Jason Hardcastle, park board chairman, said. “It’s only going to improve over time. We are going to make it the best we possibly can, and as quickly as we possibly can.”
Nancy Harvey’s Avenue M home is bookended by a pair of rentals. One of the rentals’ front yard was strewn with trash Monday morning — despite calling the call center to complain over the weekend.
She came to the meeting Monday to find more answers about how city officials plan to address her issues with the call center.
She didn’t find much relief Monday.
“It’s amazing the issues we’re having that really don’t get resolved,” Harvey said. “Yes, the hotline is good and it’s going to be good. There are some great ideas, but they’re not working.”
Officials say it’s brand new, but residents have been hearing about the software for more than a year, Honi Knowles said. Knowles also attended the meeting because she lives next to a rental.
“We thought when it debuted it would be up and running, and it’s not,” Knowles said.
CENTER OF COMPLAINTS
The call center, which launched July 14, was delayed because the park board was preoccupied with other city demands, like planning how to manage hotel occupancy tax funds, officials said.
The call center has documented 27 complaints since going online, Bryson Frazier, park board CFO, said. One of those came in from someone who couldn’t access their rental’s pool — something the park board can’t help solve, Frazier said.
When a complaining neighbor calls the center, a dispatcher will write down the complaint and address before calling the respective rental’s one-hour contact — a person who must live within an hour of the property and who can respond to such complaints within that time.
But not every contact answers the phone, and some don’t have updated contact information. The call center dispatchers will try reaching the one-hour contact four times, every 15 minutes within the hour of the complaint, Frazier said.
“Some of these local contacts have been in the system for five or seven years,” Frazier said. “Who knows if that contact is still good.
“And part of that is us, too,” Frazier said. “I listened to a voicemail the other day of one of the messages the hotline left. They didn’t identify themselves clearly and say who she was. So, there are things that we’re working on.”
The park board Friday released an online complaint center on the park board website to give complainants another method to get their message to rental operators and owners, Frazier said.
This is a very important moment in time for the park board and the city related to short-term rental management, Councilman David Finklea said.
“I would say that over the course of the next year as we start implementing this system, we’re going to be receiving back all sorts of data,” Finklea said.
Finklea called for a city council workshop after the budget is voted on in August to look at the data. Finklea wants to provide more documentation to the rental owners, operators and renters, he said.
“The idea of enforcement, procedures and costs, we need to sit down and talk about,” he said.
The city needs to set how many infractions result in the loss of registration — or some other punishment for rental owners and operators who accumulate many complaints, Finklea said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.