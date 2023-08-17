GALVESTON
West End residents are about two years away from having a higher-capacity wastewater treatment plant, with city officials planning a $23 million replacement in the Pirates Beach area.
The city expects to pay about $22.7 million for the Pirates Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant, which will replace a plant at a site near Moyenne Place, according to the city.
“It’s old, dilapidated and at the end of its life,” said Robert Winiecke, city engineer and director of infrastructure. “So, we need to replace it.”
City administrators plan to present the proposal to the council next week, Winiecke said. Crews could break ground on the plant in two or three months, Winiecke said.
“But the end of the year may not be a great time to start,” Winiecke said. “So, it may be the beginning of next year. And we’re looking at a 720-day construction timeline.”
The existing treatment plant still will be operational during the construction of the new one on the same site, Winiecke said.
Wastewater treatment plants are facilities at which water flushed from toilets is cleansed with “good” bacteria and released back into the Galveston Bay, Winiecke said. The new facility will be able to process about 10 times as much water as its predecessor, from about 0.15 million gallons a day to 1.5 million, Winiecke said.
Councilwoman Marie Robb, who represents the West End, hopes that extra capacity will mean more of her constituents can move off of septic tanks and onto a piped system, she said Thursday.
The city has four wastewater treatment plants across the island, Winiecke said. And three are on the West End, with one near Terramar Beach and another near Scholes International Airport, 2115 Terminal Drive, Winiecke said. The plant at Terramar becomes strained at times from the load put on by residents and tourists on the West End, Winiecke said.
Houston-based engineering consultants Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam designed the new plant and three accompanying water lift stations.
Administrators will present Industrial TX Corp., also based in Houston, to council as the proposed contractor.
The city council could vote on awarding a contract at its Aug. 24. meeting.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
