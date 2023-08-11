GALVESTON
Armed with data on the city’s 10 most dangerous intersections, officials hope to create an island-wide traffic safety plan with a $320,000 Federal Highway Administration grant.
Preliminary studies conducted by the city and a contracted engineering firm have identified the island’s 10 most accident-prone intersections, noting about 8,890 crashes that killed 50 people and seriously injured 191 between 2016 and 2020. The study identified a need for an island-wide plan, according to city staff.
It’s unclear when the city will secure the grant because staff still is in preliminary discussions, Rob Winiecke, director of infrastructure and engineering said. The city has set a June 2025 action plan completion date.
Studies revealed the 10 worst island intersections for crashes were: 69th Street and Jones Drive; Market and 29th streets; Avenue Q and 29th Street; Avenue O and 51st Street; Avenue O and 39th Street; Avenue O and 33rd Street; Avenue O and 25th Street; Avenue P and 33rd Street; Avenue P and 25th Street; and Avenue P and 21st Street, Winiecke said.
“A lot of the problem areas are on Avenue O and P, our major one-ways,” Winiecke said. “The 10 intersections are part of the overall look. We will do some improvement on them with our current budget, but bigger recommendations will be part of a larger project.
“We’d like to see what the larger scope looks like.”
There are myriad solutions that could be implemented once the studies are complete, Winiecke said. Some plans include: installing LED-embedded stop signs; “cross traffic does not stop” plaques; “one way” and “do not enter” plaques; sidewalks; improved pavement markings; traffic signal improvements; and trimming vegetation, Winiecke said.
The $320,000 grant will allow the city to hire a consultant to develop a comprehensive action safety plan, Winiecke said.
“This plan will take into consideration the entire roadway network, review high-crash locations, analyze known problem areas and recommend solutions that can be implemented within the roadway system to reduce safety issues,” Winiecke said.
