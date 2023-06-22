GALVESTON
Changing the fate of an entity it clashed with for months over millions of tourism dollars, the city council Thursday chose five new representatives to serve on the nine-member Park Board of Trustees.
Council members voted to appoint Gerald Wilson, Barry Willey, Sara Godwin, Robert Bullwinkel and William Clement to the board that oversees some aspects of tourism and governs a city entity funded almost entirely on hotel occupancy taxes. Council approved each nominee with a varying number of votes and rejected only one nominee — Marty Fluke, who sought to keep his position on the board.
The city council and park board have debated and outright argued over the scope of power the latter holds, as well as how millions in collected hotel occupancy tax is spent. That debate and discourse ran from the fall 2022 until late March when both groups signed a contract delineating how the funding should be managed.
City council hopes its selections will help usher in a more peaceful relationship between the entities, officials said.
A record 37 people applied to be appointed by the city as a park board trustee.
The park board is responsible for marketing the island to potential tourists, which traveled to the island in record-breaking numbers in 2022. About 8.1 million visitors last year pumped about $1.2 billion into the island economy, according to data released by the entity.
Trustees oversee the collection of hotel occupancy tax, the 15 percent fee assessed on all island hotel and rental stays. The park board collected a record $30 million in 2022. Trustees also vote on major projects the park board undertakes, including island park maintenance, beach remediation and tourism promotion through marketing efforts.
Five of the nine trustee seats opened after trustees Will Wright and Jeff Ossenkop resigned from their positions earlier this year; Spencer Priest met his term limit; and Dave Jacoby and Fluke’s seats were up for reappointment, although only Fluke reapplied.
The applicants were so plentiful the city elected not to hold its regular interview sessions with the potential candidates. Instead, candidates answered a series of questions about their feelings on the relationship between the entities, whether they thought recent changes made were necessary, their thoughts on the severance packages approved by trustees for upper staff and whether they think the island has reached a point of complete tourist inundation.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
