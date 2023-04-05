High school upperclassmen and college students have a chance to beef up their resumes with internships in local government.
The city of Dickinson is expanding its summer internship program for its second year. The program has 10 slots available, eight for high school juniors and seniors and two for college students majoring in public service. Available positions include administration, communications, planning information technology, public works, at the animal shelter, in the courts and in the library.
“Through this program city staff members were able to forge stronger connections with the community through their interns,” City Manager Theo Melancon said.
“This program was started last year, and we were able to expand it this year to include college-level interns," he said. "We wanted to create something that would be beneficial for all parties involved, but especially to the interns.”
Interns will gain hands-on skills such as assisting with children’s programming at the library, supporting front-line employees in public works by responding to citizen inquiries and cleaning, feeding and caring for animals at the shelter, Melancon said.
Other activities interns will be tasked with include making presentations for planning and zoning to boards and the city council, as well as working on special projects. The internship program culminates with a field trip at the end of the summer.
Last year's group visited Houston's Buffalo Bayou to learn how Houston is planning to fight flooding along the bayou and how its water is made drinkable and used for fire suppression.
“Through this opportunity the interns will be able to gain a deeper understanding of the operations of municipal government,” Melancon said.
The program allows students to see how the various departments work together and make decisions, as well as helping them develop their communication skills, he said.
The internship program begins on June 12 and lasts 10 weeks over the summer. Interns are paid $14 an hour and receive 40 hours of training a week. Upon completion, interns in good standing will receive a portfolio of their work during the internship and a recommendation letter.
The deadline for applications is May 5. Those interested in the internship can submit cover letters and resume to the city’s website under job openings at www.dickinsontexas.gov.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
