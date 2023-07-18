GALVESTON
City attorneys on Monday filed the first of what they expect to be several lawsuits against short-term rental owners for failure to register and remit hotel occupancy taxes they are supposed to collect from renters.
The lawsuit names Deborah Durst, owner of a rental on Avenue Q, as the defendant. It's probably the first time the city has filed suit against an owner for failing to register, but not the first suit against one who hasn't paid occupancy taxes, City Attorney Don Glywasky said.
The address' property tax listing shows it as receiving a homestead exemption, which is reserved for a person's place of residence. The exemption entitles property owners to a $40,000 reduction in value for school tax calculations.
It is unlawful for a person to apply for a homestead exemption on a house used as a short-term rental, according to the Galveston County Appraisal District.
Durst Tuesday didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.
Durst could be required to pay $500 for each day she's operated the rental without registration since July 2019, according to the suit.
Assistant city attorneys Xochitl Vandiver-Gaskin and Trevor Fanning filed the suit Monday afternoon.
The city having to file similar suits is rare, Glywasky said.
It was not immediately clear how much money the city is alleging Durst owes.
In addition to failure to pay hotel occupancy taxes, the petition seeks the assessment of penalties for failure to register with the Park Board of Trustees, as well as penalties for the operation of an unregistered short-term rental, according to the city.
Durst has been operating the rental since 2015, according to the lawsuit filing. She was required to file reports with the city and pay the taxes periodically, but she failed to do so for any period prior to the lawsuit filing on Monday, according to the suit.
All short-term rental owners in Galveston are required to register with the Park Board of Trustees, which oversees certain aspects of island tourism. The park board collects a 15 percent tax assessed on all hotel and short-term rental stays on the island.
Those who fail to register or pay the tax might soon be named as defendants in similar lawsuits, according to the city attorney’s office. The park board’s new short-term-rental-tracking software has already identified hundreds of out-of-compliant rentals who could be in the same boat as Durst. There are 4,400 validly registered rentals. On any given day, however, there are as many as 800 “unpermitted live properties” operating in the city, according to the software.
The park board will send letters to those rentals found out of compliance before handing the issue over to the city auditor’s office, officials said. If the auditor’s office is unable to resolve the issue, the matter goes to the city attorney's office, which expects to file more cases in the near future.
The city auditor’s office requested Durst provide reports prior to filing the lawsuit, but she failed to fulfill that request, according to the suit.
The city requests Durst be prohibited from operating the rental until the tax is paid, according to the suit.
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.