GALVESTON
City council at a special meeting Thursday unanimously approved an ordinance to allow the sale of alcohol at the Park Board of Trustees-operated Dellanera RV Park on the island’s West End.
Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies late. High around 85F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 14, 2023 @ 11:49 pm
GALVESTON
City council at a special meeting Thursday unanimously approved an ordinance to allow the sale of alcohol at the Park Board of Trustees-operated Dellanera RV Park on the island’s West End.
The ordinance will allow the sale of alcohol through a concession agreement, which means the park board would have to find a third-party operator to run the service. It comes as the park board, which manages some aspects of island tourism, and city council are looking for ways to increase revenue to cope with a ballooning public safety budget.
Regulars at the RV park, 10901 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, already have expressed an interest in having a bar at the site, according to park board staff.
The park’s turquoise pavilion features a wrap-around deck the park board could use as the main bar area, according to staff.
Park board staff is mulling multiple options for the bar’s location at the pavilion, according to staff. The pavilion could end up with an inside, sit-down bar and a walk-up, outdoor bar, while staff could sell packaged beer and wine inside the pavilion, according to staff.
It wouldn’t be the first time the park board has ventured into alcohol sales. The park board held the liquor license for Mardi Gras celebrations it oversaw and leases a space at the East Beach Cantina, 1923 Boddeker Road, where a third-party vendor sells beer and wine.
The park board charges a $5,000 base fee for third-party vendors to operate at Dellanera, on top of 10 percent of earnings, according to staff.
It’s probably too early in the planning phase to discuss the liability the park board might incur from operating a bar on the beach, according to staff.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.