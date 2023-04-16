GALVESTON
Entertaining notions the private sector might more profitably manage the city-owned Dellanera RV Park than the Park Board of Trustees, city council might vote to bid out oversight of the facility at its May meeting.
Under its management of the RV park, 10901 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, the park board earned $137,230 on $896,176 in revenue in 2020, $328,827 on about $1.11 million in 2021 and $429,859 on about $1.12 million in 2022. The RV park, owned by the city and managed by the park board, opened in the 1980s with 84 campsites. It now sports 65 RV hook-ups and day parking.
Along with money-collecting amenities like Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd., and beachside parking on the seawall, management of Dellanera RV Park is on the minds of city council members who are looking for ways to maximize revenue and minimize expenses at properties.
The move comes as the city and park board continue, though not always amicably, to redefine their roles and relationship. The city wants more oversight of the park board, which oversees aspects of island tourism. The park board wants more autonomy. The entities are close to striking an interlocal agreement that will finalize their relationship for the rest of the fiscal year.
“I think it would be a good idea to bid it out,” Councilwoman Marie Robb said of Dellanera RV Park management. “What would it hurt to bid it out? And I don’t know any reason the park board wouldn’t bid on it.”
City Manager Brian Maxwell hopes the park board would be part of the request for proposal process and enter a bid to maintain management of the park.
“The park stays full, and it does a good job,” Maxwell said. “But are you getting the maximum return out of that park? To me it’s just checks and balances.”
Councilman Mike Bouvier wondered why the city was looking to fix something that, in his mind, isn’t broken.
“I don’t see anything wrong with what’s going on with Dellanera Park right now,” Bouvier said. “I don’t think the management is mismanaged. I don’t know why we’d want to go look for another operator of this park.”
Councilman John Listowski also questioned why the city would bid out the park for potential private management, suggesting the council just set higher goals for revenue. Council should simply ask for more than $300,000 a year from the park board’s management of the park, Listowski said.
“It does not make sense to me why we would bid this out because a private entity is going to have to make money — the park board doesn’t have to make money,” Listowski said.
The matter could appear on the council's May meeting agenda.
