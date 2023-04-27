GALVESTON
Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis argues comments that caused a stir about the potential trouble in putting young lifeguards in swimsuits in the same building as grown men firefighters had been misunderstood.
“My job is a risk mitigator," Davis said Thursday. "So every decision I make revolves around that. I don’t think there’s going to be any issues we can’t work out, and there are real benefits to sharing some facilities.”
“I just have to be careful about my kids,” Davis said, adding he didn’t mean to imply firefighters were anything less than heroes.
Davis on Tuesday was among Beach Patrol leaders and stakeholders objecting to what some called a hasty move to demolish Stewart Beach Pavilion, where Beach Patrol is headquartered.
City Manager Brian Maxwell has proposed a joint Galveston Fire Department, EMS and Beach Patrol facility across Seawall Boulevard from Stewart Beach in the property beside Walgreens, 308 Seawall Blvd.
Commenting Tuesday about a city idea of building a facility to house Beach Patrol, and some city firefighters and emergency medical personnel, Davis said, " ... some of the parts that are going to be rough about that are taking the young kids in bathing suits — I should mention that — and junior guards and mixing them with a fire station, which is going to be older, mostly men.”
The implication that the city’s firefighters might be sexual predators was a new low, Maxwell said, referring to rocky relations between the Park Board of Trustees and city over the past several months. Beach Patrol is part of the park board.
Davis also worried about the logistics of using a building on the landward side of busy Seawall Boulevard. He worried about hundreds of lifeguards, mostly 16- to 22-year-old island residents, having to cross the thoroughfare every day.
The city isn't looking for a fight over the facility and was willing to discuss problems without name-calling, Maxwell said.
“I believe Peter Davis runs a world-class lifeguarding program — and we would never take that away," he said. "But there has to be decorum coming from the park board in these discussions."
“Anytime anybody tries to insult any of the city employees, I am always going to be on the defensive — things just shouldn't become this personal.”
What a new headquarters will look like and where it will be are open questions needing discussion with the Beach Patrol and park board to answer, Maxwell said. The city might build the shared facility, as well as a beachside one to house the junior guard, Maxwell said Thursday.
Davis on Thursday noted the long history of close work between the Beach Patrol and Galveston Fire Department.
“I want to clarify how much both my staff and I respect the Galveston Fire Department and all they do,” Davis wrote to The Daily News. “We’ve worked together for years, and many of my best guards now work as firefighters. They are an amazing organization and we deeply value our partnership, which has endured for decades.
“I spoke with Chief (Charlie) Olsen, who I have immense respect for, this morning, because my comments have been misinterpreted to imply their incredible staff aren’t the trusted heroes they are. We want to make sure Chief Olsen and his staff know how much they mean to us and this island.
“We very much look forward to working with city and park board leadership to develop both a shared station on the seawall and a small substation on Stewart Beach.”
Olsen didn't respond Thursday to a request for comment.
