GALVESTON
By the end of September, the city will have accrued about $800,000 in interest on the hotel occupancy tax that was earning no interest with the Park Board of Trustees, city officials said.
The city council’s quest to broaden its sources of revenue, and increase its general fund, put the governing body on a collision course with the park board and its bank account in 2022. The entities agreed in March to a new contract outlining how and when the park board would deposit hotel occupancy taxes it collected into a city account.
The park board, which is charged with oversight of various aspects of island tourism and its promotion, collects the 15 percent tax from hotel and rental stays on the island. That fee, which last year generated a record-breaking $29.6 million from about 8.1 million tourists, has been a hot topic for decades, but never has the discussion concerned such a large sum.
The city council in December voted to demand the park board send it about $14 million of its collected hotel occupancy tax. City officials expect to have about $40 million in deposited hotel occupancy tax by the end of the year, CFO Mike Loftin said.
Spending hotel occupancy tax revenue is highly restricted by state law to tourism-related endeavors such as advertising and promotion, funding the Beach Patrol and cleaning and maintaining public beaches.
Recently, however, the notion of unrestricted money being spent on a wider variety of things arose and became a point of contention between the city and park board.
Any interest gained on restricted hotel occupancy tax also is considered restricted, Loftin said. Restricted funds can be used on parks, beach reconstruction, infrastructure and economic development.
The park board and city discussed hotel occupancy tax transfers and interest at a joint meeting Monday, with the groups striking harmonious tones on the matter for the first time in more than a year. Rancor had erupted between the two when the former park board CEO said hotel occupancy tax “belongs” to the park board and city officials began seeking more oversight on the entity.
The groups in March agreed to a temporary contract, requiring the park board to deliver collected hotel occupancy tax to the city twice a month.
Since then, the park board CEO and two trustees have resigned; another trustee decided not to seek reappointment by the city council; and a another trustee, the former chairman, didn’t earn enough votes for reappointment. The city council then voted to replace five trustees, including one who met his term limit, on the nine-member board.
The park board and city could reduce the number of deposits between the entities, with officials appearing to agree to the idea of biannual deposits. The current quarterly deposits are proving cumbersome for park board staff, Chairman Jason Hardcastle, who also is a former city councilman, said.
“That way, it’s easier to track and reducing risk a little bit further by reducing transactions between the boards,” Hardcastle said.
Councilman Mike Bouvier, who acts as the city’s liaison between the entities, argues the two could streamline their financial relationship by reducing the number of transactions.
“That would also go the other way, too,” Bouvier said. “Maybe once the budget is approved, we could maybe reduce the quarterly deposits back to the park board, we could do it in a one or two-step process.”
City staff have no problem with reducing the number of transactions, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
An interlocal agreement, which legally outlines the financial relationship between the park board and city, could still be a year away from finalization, Maxwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.