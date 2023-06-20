GALVESTON
The dream of U.S citizenship came true Tuesday for 19 people from 10 different countries after they were sworn in and pledged allegiance to the flag.
Judge Jeffrey Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas presided over the naturalization ceremony at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave.
“These 19 people came to the United States for a variety of reasons — to join their families, for a better quality of life or to flee persecution,” said Tony Bryson, district director of the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services.
“The Houston metro areas is a better place with you here,” Bryson said. “Today marks your first day of citizenship and freedom, just as we finished our celebration of freedom on Juneteenth.”
The number 19 was not arbitrary, Brown said. That number was chosen this year and last to commemorate Juneteenth, he said.
“This is by far the most rewarding part of my job,” Brown said. “It is moving to see what this means to them and to welcome them to our country.”
Six of the new citizens came from from Mexico, three from India, two from Pakistan, two from Colombia, Brazil, Iraq, The Philippines, Jordan, Nigeria and El Salvador.
One family from Pakistan already has made its mark in the United States. Umar Chaudhry and his wife, Saba Hamid, are both physicians. Chaudhry works at the University of Texas Medical Branch and Hamid is on leave.
“It feels amazing to finally become citizens,” Chaudhry said. “This has been a 13-year process and we are happy to do what we can for our country.”
Rigoberto Dominguez, from Veracruz, Mexico, was joined by his wife, Jackie, who was born on Galveston Island. Dominguez came to the United States 10 years ago as a “dreamer,” part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows a pathway to citizenship for those who came to the country as children.
“Becoming a citizen will allow me to go back to school and get a better job,” Dominguez said. “I want to have a better life for myself and my children.”
Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman gave the keynote address during the ceremony. Guzman was the first Latina to serve on the state Supreme Court and studied under Justice Samuel Alito and former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Guzman, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, told her own story of the American dream.
“This is truly the greatest country in the world,” Guzman said. “It took a lot of courage to take the step and come to a new country, some with nothing. My family lived in poverty. But here, if you work hard, you can be successful.
“Each journey here is unique. It does not matter where you came from or who you love, you have to opportunity to achieve anything you believe. This is your country as much as anybody else’s.”
To become a naturalized citizen, people must submit an application, have it reviewed, undergo a security background check, undergo an in-person interview and take a reading, writing and civics test in English.
Tuesday’s ceremony wrapped up with the pledge of allegiance, led by Galveston ISD School Board Trustee David O’Neal and a rendition of the national anthem by Jennifer Pinard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.