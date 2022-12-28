Fentanyl

Seized counterfeit Adderall pills containing fentanyl rest on a table in an evidence room at the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office in October. The lethal opioid responsible for spiking overdose deaths is appearing in many, perhaps most, drugs sold on the street, experts warn.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo

GALVESTON

The sudden deaths of two relatively young men within an hour of each other on Christmas Day, possibly of fentanyl overdose, has employers issuing warnings and one local expert worried about the risk to people celebrating on New Year’s Eve.

