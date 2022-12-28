GALVESTON
The sudden deaths of two relatively young men within an hour of each other on Christmas Day, possibly of fentanyl overdose, has employers issuing warnings and one local expert worried about the risk to people celebrating on New Year’s Eve.
Dadim Birca, 31, and Dimitrije Gudovski, 34, were found unresponsive at Seawall Boulevard addresses about 2 miles apart Sunday night and later died at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, likely of drug overdoses, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Both men were thought to be working as waiters under the federal J-1 visa program and both are thought to have used cocaine laced with fentanyl, according the story circulating through Galveston’s large force of restaurant workers.
That’s a tragic story playing out every day across the nation, said Dr. Kathryn A. Cunningham, a professor of Pharmacology, vice chairman in the department of Pharmacology and Toxicology and director of the Center for Addiction Research at the medical branch.
The deaths made Cunningham afraid about what might happen on New Year’s Eve, the biggest party night of the year in the United States.
“We need to get a message out and the message is this: ‘No street drug is safe right now. None.’”
The deaths also raised alarms in the island restaurant industry.
Galveston Restaurant Group, which employs about 265 people during the winter season, on Wednesday was alerting employees through scheduling apps and other means about the potential dangers of using illicit drugs.
Johnny Smecca, a principal of Galveston Restaurant Group, said the company had no information about whether the men who died ingested fentanyl.
But the company was working to spread the word before New Year’s Eve about the deaths and potential fatal drugs circulating on the island when heavy drinking and drug use spikes.
Although Galveston Restaurant Group can’t control the extracurricular activities of its employees, the company cares about their safety, Smecca said.
Galveston Restaurant Group owns and operates Saltwater Grill, Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, Papa’s Pizza, Sky Bar Steak & Sushi, Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, Taquilo’s Tex-Mex Cantina and The Gumbo Diner.
Dennis Byrd, who owns Island Famous and operates numerous restaurants wasn’t fully aware of the situation around the men, but planned to warn his staff as well, he said.
“We always want our team and guests to be taken care of and safe,” Byrd said. “I will be reaching out to our staff who may have known them and help them through the grieving process.”
Island Famous employs more than 275 employees and operates The Spot, Tiki Bar, Sideyard, Rum Shack, Squeeze Ritas & Tequilas, DoubleTree by Hilton-Galveston Beach and Holiday Inn Express & Suites.
Neither of the men who died worked at Galveston Restaurant Group or Island Famous, but industry employees often spend recreational time together.
Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said Wednesday he was aware of the deaths.
“We encourage the public to be careful and discourage any drug use,” Buckley said. “We are awaiting toxicology reports to determine the specific cause of death and await more information.”
More than 107,375 people died in the United States from January 2021 to January 2022 from drug overdoses, with 67 percent of those being attributed to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fentanyl is commonly mixed with other illicit drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, with many users unaware they were actually taking fentanyl according to the CDC. Only 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose.
Drug dealers mix fentanyl with other drugs because it’s cheap to manufacture, easy to transport and hard to detect, Cunningham said.
“You can’t identify it by sight,” she said. “You can’t smell it. You can’t taste it.
“The only way to know whether it’s there is with a fentanyl test strip and those are illegal in Texas, although that might change soon.”
The readily available drug Narcan is used to reverse the effects and revive somebody who has overdosed and is possibly dying. Narcan can be purchased at many pharmacies and many police and EMS services are trained in its use and carry it with them.
Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli urged people inclined to use drugs to be prepared.
“Those who use drugs should purchase Narcan and not use drugs alone and have somebody with them while they do,” he said. “If you suspect an overdose, report it immediately, no matter what.
“Our officers are equipped with Narcan at all times and are all trained to use it,” Balli said.
